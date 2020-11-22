Acute Coronary Syndrome Therapeutic Market is expected to reach at a massive CAGR of +6% by 2020-28| AbbVie, Amgen, Baxter, Bayer AG, Biogen, Boehringer, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck

Acute coronary syndrome is a term used to describe a range of conditions associated with sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart. One such condition is a heart attack (myocardial infarction) when cell death results in damaged or destroyed heart tissue. The term acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is applied to patients in whom there is a suspicion or confirmation of acute myocardial ischemia or infarction. Non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), unstable angina, and ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) are the three types of ACS.

The Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Therapeutic Market is expected to reach at USD 10,257 Mn at a massive CAGR of + 6% in the time frame of 2020-28.

Key Players of Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Therapeutic Market:

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited., Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc.,, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc.,, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Portola Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Resverlogix Corp., Sanofi S.A, Serum Institute of India, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd..

Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Therapeutic Market segmentation by research type:

Primary

Secondary

Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Therapeutic Market segmentation by type:

Non-ST-elevation Myocardial Infarction

ST-elevation Myocardial Infarction

Vial Unstable Angina

Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Therapeutic Market segmentation by drugs:

Antihypertensive

Antithrombotic

Statins

Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Therapeutic Market segmentation by treatment:

Drug Treatment

Post Discharge Treatment

Prehospital Care

Reperfusion Therapy

Antianginal Drug

Anticoagulant

Antiplatelet Drug

Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Therapeutic Market segmentation by diagnosis:

Blood Tests

Computerized Tomography Angiogram

Coronary Angiogram

Echocardiogram

Imaging

Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Therapeutic Market segmentation by application:

Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Hospital & Clinics

Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Therapeutic Market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle east & Africa

