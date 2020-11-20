WHAT’S SO TRENDY ABOUT HALLOUMI CHEESE MARKET THAT EVERYONE WENT CRAZY OVER IT? | ZITA DAIRIES, PITTAS DAIRY INDUSTRIES, UHRENHOLT

Halloumi Cheese is a semi-hard, unrepented, brined cheese made from a mixture of goat’s and sheep’s milk, and sometimes also cow’s milk. It has a high melting point and so can easily be fried or grilled. Halloumi cheese production remains concentrated in northern and southern Cyprus. The producers in Cyprus export halloumi cheese to rest of Europe and other regions where consumption is significant. With its growing popularity in the United States the growing adoption of halloumi cheese by multinational food chains like McDonald’s and Burger King the halloumi cheese market is showing a positive growth trajectory over the forecast period. The Halloumi Cheese Market is expected to reach +4% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2025

Key Players in this Halloumi Cheese Market are: –

Petrou Bros Dairy Products

Zita Dairies

Pittas Dairy Industries

Uhrenholt

Hadjipieris

Arla Foods

Dafni Dairy

Nordex Food

Market Research Inc proclaims a new addition of comprehensive analysis titled as, Halloumi Cheese market to its extensive repository. Objectives of this research document are to provide a detailed description of recent trends, technological advancements, and various platforms which are beneficial to improve the performance of the companies. The primary and secondary research techniques have been used to analyze the data, which helps to make informative decisions in the businesses.

The productivity of the several industries has been scrutinized by considering the different factors such as, Halloumi Cheese. Finally, it focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India. Facts and figures about various financial terms have been analyzed by considering the several key points such as prices, market shares, and profit margin. It examines the different modules for evaluation of the risks and threats.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Slices

Blocks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Food Service

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of Halloumi Cheese are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025.

Table of Contents

Global Halloumi Cheese Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Halloumi Cheese Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Market Forecast

