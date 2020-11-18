Oxygen Therapy Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2027 Teleflex Incorporated, ResMed

Global Oxygen Therapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.9% by 2027 – Latest Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Oxygen therapy is an innovative and also a prominently adopted treatment for providing required oxygen to the patients suffering from hypoxemia. According to World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution was identified to be the cause of 2.2 million deaths in Asia Pacific region in the year 2016, wherein about 22% of the deaths were due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Household air pollution was identified to be a major concern as about 40% of women and children were being constantly exposed to it. The oxygen therapy market vendors are proactively developing innovative solutions to cater to this growing demand.

In terms of revenue, global oxygen therapy market was valued at US$ 9.399.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach more than US$ 22,000 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 10.9% over the forecast period.

Key players functioning in Global Oxygen Therapy Market include Teleflex Incorporated, ResMed, Inogen, VitalAire, DeVilbiss Healthcare, amongst others.

Request a Sample Copy of This Report@

https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=250

Invacare Corporation, a U.S. based innovative medical technology company, is shaping its business strategy in order to offer cost effective solutions and is constantly bringing innovation in oxygen home healthcare solutions thereby improving quality living across diversified geographical regions including Asia pacific and other developed countries. Lack of availability of adequate infrastructure facilities coupled with limited skillsets to adopt advanced technologies is restricting the growth of the Global Oxygen Therapy Market across developing economies.

However, specific initiatives in the direction are being largely undertaken to overcome these challenges. FREO2 Foundation Australia, an Australia based entity, has developed FREO2 – Siphon, an affordable and durable solution offering electricity-free oxygen concentrator. The technology was majorly developed to address the existing electricity challenges across clinics and hospitals located in distant and remote locations. Hence, the rising need among patients across developing nations for improved healthcare services is influencing the growth of oxygen therapy market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Global Oxygen Therapy Market. The report has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further, across all the major countries. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

More than 68% of oxygen therapy market was contributed by oxygen concentrators in 2018, owing to its portability feature and improved access to oxygen therapy.

Home healthcare segment is anticipated to be the most attractive market over the forecast period owing to substantial adoption by geriatric and pediatric population in homecare settings.

Asia Pacific is estimated to demonstrate the most lucrative market over the forecast period owing to the rise in prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Inquiry Before Buying This Report@

https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=250

Key Market Segments of Oxygen Therapy Market :

By Oxygen Source Equipment

Oxygen Concentrators Compressed Oxygen Cylinders Liquid Oxygen Systems



Oxygen Therapy Market By Oxygen Delivery Devices

Oxygen Masks Bag Valve Masks Nasal Cannulas Venturi Mask Others



Oxygen Therapy Market By End Users

Hospitals & Clinics Home Healthcare Rehabilitation Centers



By Application

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Asthma Sleep Apnea Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS) Cystic Fibrosis Pneumonia Others



Oxygen Therapy Market By Region

North America Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Purchase a Copy of This Report@

https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=250

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Market Forecast to 2026, Oxygen Therapy Market Future Innovation, Oxygen Therapy Market Future Trends, Oxygen Therapy Market in Asia, Oxygen Therapy Market in Australia, Oxygen Therapy Market in Europe, Oxygen Therapy Market in France, Oxygen Therapy Market in Germany, Oxygen Therapy Market in Key Countries, Oxygen Therapy Market in United Kingdom, Oxygen Therapy Market is Booming, Oxygen Therapy Market Latest Report, Oxygen Therapy Market Rising Trends, Oxygen Therapy Market Size, Oxygen Therapy Market Size in United States, Oxygen Therapy Market SWOT Analysis, Oxygen Therapy Market Updates, Google News