Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Rapidly Growing in Healthcare Sector with Leading Key Players: MediciNova, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, FibroGen, Inc., Promedior, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Galapagos NV, Biogen

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a disease in which lung tissues become thick and stiff over time, which results in reducing the oxygen-carrying capacity of the tissues. An increase in the geriatric population and rise in the number of patients suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are expected to drive the market growth. In addition, rise in the frequency of cigarette smoking population boosts the market growth. However, the unavailability of the treatment options that can completely cure the disease restricts the market growth.

Global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market was valued at $1,616 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $3,569 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of +11% from 2020 to 2028.

MediciNova, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, FibroGen, Inc., Promedior, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Galapagos NV, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Prometic Life Sciences Inc., and Cipla Inc

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market has been categorized into the major regional segments such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America considering their contribution towards the revenue generated by each of these provinces. The sub-segmentation has also been done by separately analyzing the countries operating as the major profit generators.

