Complete Research Report on Smart Home Market 2020-2027 | Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Corporation, Amazon.com Inc.

The global smart home market is expected to reach a value of USD 151 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6% during the 2020-2027 period.

Smart Home Market report has recently added by The Research Corporation to its massive repository. Smart homes are residences with internet-connected devices that monitor and control lighting, heating and cooling systems, and security cameras, among others. Home automation technology enables homeowners to control smart appliances using their smartphones or other networking devices. Smart home devices are also beneficial for the elderly monitoring and assisting them without the need for 24/7 home care.

Ask for Sample Copy @ https://www.theresearchcorporation.com/request-sample.php?id=139197

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Google Inc., ADT Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Osram Licht Group, Philips, LG Electronics Inc.

Technology Segment Insights

Although the wireless technology segment held the largest market share of nearly 95.4% in 2018, the cellular network technology segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate (34.7%) through the forecast period. This growth in cellular network technologies is associated with the advent of 5G technology, owing to its high transmission rates, efficiency and speed. Proactive telecom equipment manufacturers are making significant investments in 5G research and patent development-related projects, which will help shape a self-sustained 5G environment across the globe. Moreover, rising income, an increasing aging population, and government initiatives for smart cities have positively impacted the growth of the smart home market.

Regional segment insights

Based on regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America has the largest market share. In 2018, this region’s share of the market was approximately 48.3%. Major manufacturers operating in this region, combined with the availability of sophisticated technologies, accelerated the growth of the smart home market. Also, growing awareness and high acceptance of advanced security solutions across North America have increased the adoption of smart home products. Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period (2020-2027). Given this region’s immense potential, global smart home leaders like Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, LG, Siemens, Emerson, and Amazon are focusing on providing affordable systems and solutions for increasing their market shares.

Get Discount on this Report @ https://www.theresearchcorporation.com/ask-for-discount.php?id=139197

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Smart Home Market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Smart Home Market, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Smart Home Market Segment Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, The Smart Home Market Analysis (by Application), Major Manufacturers Analysis of Smart Home Market;

Chapter 9, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 10, The Consumers Analysis of Global Smart Home Market;

Chapter 11, Smart Home Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, Smart Home Market Sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

If You Have Any Query, Ask Our Experts: https://www.theresearchcorporation.com/enquiry-before-buying.php?id=139197