Complete Research Report on 5G Market 2020-2027 | China Mobile, Verizon Communications, AT&T, Vodafone, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Sprint Corporation

5G Market report has recently added by The Research Corporation which helps to make informed business decisions. The telecom industry is at a nascent stage in 5G technology development. This disruptive technology holds a promising economic value that can lead to a’ hyper-connected’ society, where mobile will play a significant role in people’s lives. Since 2012, many government initiatives, along with investments from telecom companies, have shaped the development of 5G. Factors such as rising demand in mobile broadband, the growing use of smartphones, and smart wearable devices, clubbed with surging demand of mobile video adoption, are expected to drive the 5G market during the forecast period.

Currently, every government is enthusiastic about getting ahead of the curve in the 5G space. The governments of Japan, South Korea, the U.S., and China have also been particularly active in pushing the rollout of 5G technology by the end of 2019. The global 5G market is expected to reach $277 billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 71% during 2020-2027. Based on the types of connection, the market can be categorized as SIM cellular connections and M2M SIM cellular connections.

Top Companies Profiled in This Report: China Mobile, Verizon Communications, AT&T, Vodafone, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Sprint Corporation, Deutsche Telekom, Telefnica, Amrica Mvil, China Telecommunications Corporation

SIM cellular connections segment insights

By 2027, the number of 4G SIM cellular connections will dominate by accounting for 57% of the total connections, but 5G SIM cellular connection will have the highest growth rate of 146% during the forecast period. Government policies and projects, such as China’s National 863 Program, China’s 13th Five-Year Plan, Projeto 5G Brasil, Advanced Wireless Research Initiative, and ENCQOR have supported the R&D requirements and are striving for 5G commercialization by 2019. By 2027, North America is expected to dominate the market by generating 45% of the total 5G SIM cellular revenue followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

SIM M2M cellular connections segment insights

The 5G network will support promising technological innovations, including the Internet of Things (IoT), outdoor autonomous robots for the agriculture industry, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), smart utility grids, drones, and many more connected devices. The penetration M2M devices for industrial use will rise, and it is estimated that there will be around half a billion M2M connections in industries like retail, manufacturing, and energy By 2027. This will largely be driven by automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Thus, global 5G SIM M2M cellular connections are expected to expand at a CAGR of 231%. By 2027, Europe is expected to dominate the market by generating 35% of the total 5G SIM M2M cellular revenue followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.

