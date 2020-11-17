What’s So Trendy about Medical Beds Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | Arjo., Hill-Rom Sercices, Inc, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd, Invacare Corporation and Besco Medical among others.

In terms of revenue, Global medical beds market was valued at US$ 2978.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 4750.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The past few decades have witnessed scientific achievements and technological advancements in the medical beds industry. The growing need to provide acute care services within the comfort and convenience of homecare is increasing the demand for manual and semi-electric medical beds.

The gaps in healthcare coverage coupled with rise in geriatric population across developed and developing countries is further influencing the Medical Beds Market growth. China, as a part of its “five-year plan”, has targeted to add more than 85,000 hospital beds by 2020. Developing countries too are proactively working towards enhancing their healthcare infrastructure. India, in order to achieve the minimum mandate for hospital beds, is estimated to increase its capacity and add more than 2.5 million beds in the coming years.

The Medical Beds Market participants are investing towards manufacturing of medical beds, specifically designed for convalescent homes and private residences. Arjo, a medical technology company, offers a distinct range of medical beds for application in homecare settings. The bed is equipped with advanced power-driven profiling system and other prominent features allowing a comfortable independent stay to the patients and enhanced convenience to the care givers. The rising incidences of chronic diseases largely triggered by change in lifestyle, is creating Medical Beds Market expansion opportunities for medical beds manufacturers across various regions globally. Furthermore, the Medical Beds Market is also attracting lucrative investments owing to favorable government policies. Government bodies globally are mandating the minimum requirement for the number of beds to be made available in both, private and public hospitals. The same is expected to proliferate the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Report:

North America medical beds market held more than 20% of total market share in 2018. Increasing popularity of home healthcare is driving the demand for medical beds in the region

Asia Pacific medical beds market is poised to expand with fastest CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Establishment of new healthcare facilities and expansion of existing ones will result in tremendous demand for various medical bed categories in coming years.

India medical beds market and China medical beds market will be highly responsible for robust growth in Asia Pacific region

Rising adoption of medical treatments at homecare settings and increasing number of private hospitals are expected to further boost the investments in this sector, thereby fueling the Medical Beds Market growth.

Key players operating in this Medical Beds Market

include Arjo., Hill-Rom Sercices, Inc, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd, Invacare Corporation and Besco Medical among others.

Global Medical Beds Market

By Product Type

Bariatric Bed

Long-term Care Bed

Psychiatric Care Bed

Acute Care Bed

Others

Medical Beds Market By Bed Type

Manual

Semi-electric

Full Electric

Specialty Hospital Beds

End Users:

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Others

Medical Beds Market

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

