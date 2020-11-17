Targeted Antibiotics Market was estimated to grow at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period due to rising focus on providing precise medicine care to the patients, says Absolute Markets Insights

Targeted antibiotics are designed to customize care to a particular patient, i.e. medical therapies based on symptoms, health status, patient history, body physiology, and patient physiology and disease factors related. Targeted antibiotics are often referred to as precision medicine, stratified medicine, personalized medicine or P4 medicine. Diagnostic screens are often done based on patient genetic contents or other molecular or cellular tests of targeted antibiotics to assess appropriate and effective treatment. The best response and safety margins to ensure better patient care are provided for targeted antibiotics by requiring each patient to receive the precocious diagnosis, risk assessment, and best treatment.

The global targeted antibiotics market is expected to grow rapidly because of the rising occurrence of disease and the emphasis on medicinal products for patients who are more beneficial than other therapies. Rapid outcomes and tailored effects, the lower likeliness of therapeutic faults and adverse drug reactions are some of the other considerations that can build sufficient momentum for R&D and those drugs ‘ sales potentials. Governments favorable policies regarding personalized medicine will also create incremental opportunities to tap this market. Recent pharmacogenomics advances are expected to create an appropriate environment for the development of drugs unique to one individual or community. Developing genetic databases could provide more market boost. Opportunities for therapeutic application in fields such as cardio-renal, neurology, antiviral, pulmonary, psychiatry, among others, may create momentum in R&D across all regions. The rise in the prevalence of various cancer types, the availability of specialty therapy in cancer drugs and numerous other disease indications, the reduction in the side effects of personalized care, high penetration of developing markets and the development of new medicines are factors that drive the international customer market. Nevertheless, the market is likely to be hindered in the coming years by high competition among existing market players, strict government regulations concerning product approval and lack of awareness among rural people in developing economies.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of targeted antibiotics market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Findings of the Report:

The market participants are now generally introducing strategic plans for collaborative growth to split the expenses. It, in effect, is expected to result in greater number of molecules forming. Additionally, public-private partnerships, where finance and creative R&D strategies are promoted to antibiotic producers by public bodies, will further promote the generation of new pipeline products.

Markets in North America are expected to contribute the major revenue growth followed by Europe. This can be due to expanded pool of patients with cancer, along with high per capita spending on healthcare. Continuing research and legal measures in targeted antibiotics in Japan could further the country’s market growth during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global targeted antibiotics market are Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Biogen, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi Genzyme.`

Targeted Antibiotics Market:

By Action Mechanism

Protein

DNA

RNA

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

By Drug Class

Penicillin

Cephalosporins

Fluoroquinolones

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

