Skyrocketing growth in Help Authoring Tool Software Market was estimated to be US$ 182.33 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 284.46 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.14% over the Forecast Period

Help authoring tools are being frequently used to produce technical documents of the highest quality across industries which is leading to growth of Help Authoring Tool Software Market. While drafting a document, it is of utmost importance that the necessary references are cited wherever required. Help authoring tools enable a technical writer or a developer to consolidate all sources and use them with ease. Based on the mode of deployments, the tools can either be cloud-based or on-premise. With the rapid advancements in internet technology, notably that of cloud computing and storage, cloud-based tools are gaining popularity across the end-users. For instance, Document360, a web-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offered by Kovai Limited, is being used by the writers due to its easier access and lower pricing. The end-users of the help authoring tools are business (which can be small and medium or large enterprises) and the independent authors or developers. The market is dominated by businesses, especially large enterprises, as there is a growing need to collaborate the work across departments. Furthermore, the higher budget allocation to generate user documents plays a vital role in the use of authoring tools by corporate giants, thereby contributing to the growth of the Help Authoring Tool Software Market.

The consolidation of documents to create a lucid help document is a Herculean task. Help authoring tools aid in the simplification of this process. The creation of help documents on websites (posted on web servers) is gaining traction. Earlier, there had to be done constant changes in codes to accommodate periodic updates, especially about consumer products. With the modernizing of help authoring tools, the companies needn’t devote the developer’s working hours to make these changes, thereby making judicious use of their human resources. They also support XML formats. The formulation of solid help documents is playing a meaningful role in reducing the burden on production support teams in the future. More importantly, the marketers exceedingly benefit from the use of help authoring tools, as they can understand the proper functioning of their product or service, which can then be leveraged to market their products across possible clients. The listing of product/service features, frequently asked questions, help videos, etc. can enhance user visibility. The aforementioned parts can be streamlined with the implementation of this software, which in turn is driving the Help Authoring Tool Software Market demand.

Researchers and scientists are gaining huge benefits from having a centralized repository that allows them to cite various technical research papers. Thus, there is an increasing use of help authoring tools software across the education sector. Although some tools require a certain level of expertise, most help authoring tools are easy to use. For instance, ProProfs.com offers help authoring software that allows hassle-free editing and consolidation of content, similar to MS Word’s editor. The Help Authoring Tool Software Market is expected to get a greater contribution from education sector during the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Help Authoring Tool Software Market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major Help Authoring Tool Software Market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global Help Authoring Tool Software Market is expected to reach US$ 284.46 Mn by 2027 owing to increasing digitization in publishing coupled with the increasing need for creating effective user documents.

On the basis of type, cloud based Help Authoring Tool Software Market are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast years, due to the ease in deployment and maintenance.

As far as geography is concerned, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the maximum growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing digitization in the region.

Some of the players operating in the help authoring tool software market are Adobe, Author-it Software Corporation, ClickHelp, Daux.io, Divcom Software, EC Software GmbH, FraserSoft,IBE Software, Indigo Byte Systems LLC, Innovasys Limited, Just Great Software Co. Ltd., Kovai Limited, MadCap Software, Inc., Softany Software, WebWorks, amongst others.

