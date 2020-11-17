Sensor Patch Market was estimated to grow at 37.7% CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for self-adhesive biosensor patches, says Absolute Markets Insights

Rising medical spending, growing disposable incomes in OECD countries, increasing consumer preference for wearable healthcare monitors, and growing knowledge about telehealth are factors that contribute to the growth of the self-adhesive biosensor patches. The increasing demand for medical parts is expected to drive the growth of different market for diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disorders and blood pressure across a variety of applications, specific to safety and treatments. However, high cost of the products has critically impacted the overall market growth in the recent past. In addition, it is anticipated that the advancement of various diagnostic technology would boost market growth for self-adhesive biosensor patches during the forecast period.

Connected patches can make it easier, more convenient, and quicker for patients and providers to diagnose, manage and treat patients. Many fixes exist on the market, and there has been much change for certain groups in regulatory and reimbursement areas. The added value of this type of device for both clinical and non-clinical use is greatly enhanced with a wireless connection. Physicians and nurses have real-time, continuous flow of data in the clinical environment, which can identify patterns that can avoid deterioration of the patient. Through providing a more personalized experience, connectivity improves non-clinical uses. Advances in sensor precision, comfort, and demonstration of use cases have been made in both the clinical and non-clinical fields. Growing awareness of the benefits of wearable sensor patches will increase the prevalence of these devices in the healthcare sector, connected wearable patch technologies which assists the problems related to medication are of the highest interest for pharmaceutical companies and medical caregivers.

Abbott Laboratories is one of the leading player in the sensor patch market, the company offers a varied range of products in the market, which includes, wearable patches for glucose monitoring, recording heart-related data and detection of various disorders in infants. Kenzen Patch. a wearable smart patch developed by Kenzen examines the sweat to monitor physical changes in the body. These patches can be used by sport athletes as well as individuals. Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and Northwestern University Engineers developed a connected sensor patch to monitor stroke patients. The patches provided are comfortable for the patients to wear and gives real time information.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of sensor patch market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Fitness and sports segments is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle among the consumers and rising demand for sports from the millennial population group

North America accounted for the largest market share as the United States witnessed the technological advancements in the recent past. Rising number of disposable sensor patches, coupled with new product launches in the United States have aided the regional market demand of sensor patch market.

Due to the presence of several major vendors the sensor patches market is highly competitive. The major players operating in the market include AZUR Environmental; Abbott Laboratories; Biosensor BV; Bayer AG; Cranfield Biotechnology Centre; Pinnacle Technologies, Inc.; DuPont Biosensor Materials; Ercon, Inc.; EG & IC Sensors, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Innovative Biosensors, Inc.;LifeScan, Inc.; Strategic Diagnostics; Sysmex Corp.; Molecular Devices Corp.; QTL Biosystems; and Roche Diagnostics amongst others.

Sensor Patch Market:

By Product Temperature Blood Glucose Blood Pressure/Flow Heart Rate ECG Blood Oxygen

By Application Monitoring Diagnostics

By End User Healthcare Fitness and Sports

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

