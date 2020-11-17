Patient Engagement Services Market was estimated to grow at 16.6% CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising focus on delivering patient centric services in the healthcare sector, says Absolute Markets Insights

Patient engagement is achieved through exploiting electronic health records (EHR) and healthcare customer relationship management (HCRM) platform to accumulate, position, and examine patient information such as population statistics, human traits on psychological attributes, social attributes, behavioral changes, medical history etc. These work together to generate overall assessment of patients, providing healthcare organizations the insights needed to provide patient engagement efforts effectively. Patient engagement generally designates all information’s in patient portals to social media policies, from identifying vitals with wearables to patients actively contributing in their own physical health. Companies are shifting their focus to develop better technologies through upgrading current technologies. Patient engagement technologies include information technology (HCIT), associated equipment and facilities used to engage patients in their own well-being. The technology includes patient participation. These programs help to ensure value-added care and improve health outcomes through patient-centered health care. Favorable government legislation and awareness-raising initiatives are expected to be the market drivers. For example, the Readmission Reduction Program launched by Medicare and Medicaid Services Centers (CMS) inspires providers to actively engage in patient engagement solutions with the goal of containing readmission rates while providing better hospitalized services.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=484

Increased patient engagement through such dedication efforts will affect health outcomes and ultimately improve the quality of today’s healthcare system. Technological developments, and an increase in consumerism in healthcare can be the major factors driving demand for patient involvement solutions in various organizations. Patient engagement implies anything that can allow medical facilities to interact with their patients on their portals. However, patient involvement does not only involve technology such as the portal and automated message. The process also plays an important role in ensuring satisfaction for patients. On the other hand, the technology improves service quality and ensures safety.

The acceptance of patient engagement approaches globally has been growing by factors such as the rise in the ageing population, a rising burden of chronic diseases and patients ‘ focus on self-management. Despite the numerous advantages, however, certain obstacles such as patient data security and the lack of interoperability restrict the market’s growth.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of patient engagement services market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=484

Key Findings of the Report:

Factors like the growth of the elderly population, a rising burden of chronic diseases and the focus on self-management have increased the acceptance of approaches for patient involvement across the globe.

North America accounted the largest share in the patient engagement solutions market. The fastest growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period should be mainly due to rising disposable incomes, increasing geriatric population demographic changes and demand for better medical solutions.

In 2018, the web-based delivery was the largest market with more than 75.0%. Web-based portals help to provide patients with additional solutions for healthcare. The use of web-based portals thus increases considerably.

The primary market participants include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.; Phytel, Inc.; Orion Health Ltd.; Athena Health, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; Cerner Corporation; Lincor Solutions Ltd.; Medecision, Inc.; and YourCareUniverse, Inc

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=484

Patient Engagement Services Market:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Delivery mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Application

Home Health

Financial Health

By End User

Provider

Payer

By Geography

North America S Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France, The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Benelux Union Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Patient-Engagement-Services-Market-2019-2027-484

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/