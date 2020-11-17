Pain Management Devices Market was estimated to grow at 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period due to rising geriatric population and chronic cases, says Absolute Markets Insights

The impact of pain killers in world had paved way to the introduction of pain management devices to work up with a combination of pointers from the patient and a standardized pain scale to realize suffering. Increasing geriatric population, rising chronic pain incidences along with rising awareness among people for pain management devices, increased investment in R&D for developing innovative products and the launch of innovative products led growth of the global pain management devices market. In addition, increased demand for pain control devices between developing nations is leading to market growth, and greater acceptance of pain management equipment for chronic pain management. However, untapped potential from developing economies provides lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.Pain management through nerve stimulation is a substitute to surgery and medication or a method to enhance the outcome of surgeries or medication. New trend that is affecting the non-invasive pain management is the electrical stimulation procedures, which can be used at home and in therapy to manage and reduce pain in many areas of the body.

The global market is expected to see strong growth due to numerous technological breakthroughs in this region. Such advances include the implementation of devices such as electrical electrode-based wearable electronic trans-cutaneous nerve stimulators, which provide a 60-minute peripheral treatment of pain. Neurostimulation devices are more effective than traditional methods, because they show a continuous pain reduction. Furthermore, conventional treatment requires the ingestion of pharmaceutical products which could have many adverse effects. This technology is commonly used to treat neuropathic pain, since stimulators for the spinal cord produce the best results. In fact, these systems deliver a personalized level of relaxation, based on the patient’s day-to-day activities.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of pain management devices market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In the treatment of neuropathic pain, neurostimulation tools play an important role, as spinal cord stimulants provide the best results. Furthermore, these apps offer benefits, such as personalized stimulation levels, based on individual day-to-day activities.

As a result of its share of revenue, North America led the global market in 2018, offering access to advanced pain management services. In addition, legislative programs such as Precision Medicine and the Affordable Care Act have led to North America’s market growth, along with well-crafted reimbursement strategies.

The major market players include Abbott Laboratories, B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., DJO Global LLC., Johnson & Johnson (Codman And Shurtleff, Inc.,), Kimberly Clark Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Pfizer, Inc., and Stryker Corp amongst others.

Pain Management Devices Market:

By Product Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Devices Analgesic Infusion Pumps Ablation Devices

By Application Neuropathic Pain Cancer Pain Facial & Migraine Pain Musculoskeletal Pain Others

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

