Neuromodulation in epilepsy market is expected to reach US$ 3410.12 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 10.71% over the forecast period owing to continuous growth in technology and application frontiers

Neuromodulation in epilepsy market is Rapidly Growing with Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, NeuroPace, Inc. amongst others

Global neuromodulation in epilepsy market was valued at US$ 1365.89 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3410.12 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 10.71% over the forecast period. Neuromodulation for epilepsy is considered to be an alternative to traditional epilepsy surgical approaches.

The same can be bifurcated into two types which is invasive and non-invasive. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for the use of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) therapy by Medtronic as a treatment option for focal epilepsy. Approximately one million people in the United States suffer from uncontrolled epilepsy. It has been duly reported that the total number of seizures decreased by 40% in people who received DBS treatment compared to 15% for those who did not receive DBS treatment. Research and development activities are being undertaken to incorporate seizure forecasting and responsive stimulation into DBS for epilepsy. A project assisted through the NIH BRAIN Initiative Public-Private Partnership Program is expected to conduct clinical research using industry-supplied cutting-edge devices.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of neuromodulation in epilepsy market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global neuromodulation in epilepsy market is expected to reach USD 3410.12 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 10.71% over the next eight years owing to the technological advancements led by researchers.

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) segment has the highest penetration in 2018 as it helps the adults that have not responded to medications and those who are not meant for any other surgical procedures

In DBS, a device is implanted, that sends signal to brain areas that are responsible for body movement. The benefits of the surgery are better sleep, more involvement in physical activity, and improved quality of life.

Single Pulse involves placing the pulse device against the back of the head for less than a second to deliver a very brief pre-set magnetic pulse. This segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to safe, non-invasive and non-drug treatment.

Asia Pacific neuromodulation in epilepsy market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.97% over the next eight years. China dominated the market due to increased interest in neuromodulation owing to emerging valuable tools such as vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), deep-brain stimulation (DBS) and responsive neurostimulation (RNS).

Some of the players operating in the neuromodulation in epilepsy market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, NeuroPace, Inc. amongst others

Key Market Segments of neuromodulation in epilepsy market :

By Therapy Type Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

By Magnetic Stimulation Technique Single pulse Repeated pulse

By Geography North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



