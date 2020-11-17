Natural Mosquito Repellent Market is estimated to grow at 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period with rising health concerns and regulations pertaining to the usage of harmful ingredients

Natural Mosquito Repellent Market is witnessing a notable growth. Majority of the world population is at risk from one or more vector borne diseases. Millions of deaths are caused by mosquitos. The recent outbreak of zika virus prompted by Aedes mosquitos and spread across North America and Caribbean regions. The subtropical climate found in most APAC countries is suitable for the breeding of mosquitoes. This has contributed to a growing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases, thus boosting the region’s market for mosquito repellents. Within APAC, China has the largest share, with mosquito vaporizers being the commodity most in demand. Manufacturers focus on strengthening their distribution networks by selling goods across various retail outlets, and building a solid brand reputation.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=528

Most insect repellents contain substances such as petroleum and other synthetic chemicals which may cause irritation of the skin and allergic reactions. People can use natural and organic repellents even in the presence of children, as they are free from such harmful chemicals. N, N-Diethyl-3-methylbenzamide is also known as DEET which is used in most traditional insect repellents and provides protection from various insects, such as ticks, fleas and mosquitoes. The ingredient is detrimental to the central nervous system of humans. When mixing with other repellent chemicals occurs, it becomes more acidic, and even more harmful.

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of various health problems caused by contaminant exposure and the smell of mosquito repellents. FIT Organic has released certified organic mosquito repellents. More and more businesses are focused on launching goods made from natural ingredients as a result of the increasing demand for organic and natural mosquito repellents. The major producers of oil of lemon eucalyptus which is one of the prominent active ingredients in natural insect repellent are in Asian and Southeast Asian countries. Similar to other natural active ingredients, lemon eucalyptus oil is less volatile and therefore has better efficiency because it does not evaporate easily and lasts up to 6 to 7 hours. Therefore, the natural mosquito’s market will have great advantages in future in these countries. Global Natural Mosquito Repellent Market was valued at US$ 746.32 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1239.64 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=528

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of natural mosquito repellent market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Increasing demand for repellents made from herbal and natural ingredients, due to the increasing number of health-conscious consumers is a major factor driving the natural mosquito repellent market. Aerosol products are more convenient for customers, since they are known as a safe product that is securely sealed with leakage protection.

North America held the majority share of the global natural mosquito repellent market in terms of both value and volume. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of using natural insect repellents, changing people’s lifestyles, increasing R&D in the development of effective and efficient insect repellents containing plant-based ingredients etc. is fueling the natural mosquito repellent market.

Key players adopt numerous market-sustainability strategies. Product development, acquisition and partnership are some of the key strategies key players are taking to gain a competitive edge. The key market participants include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd., First Step Digital Pvt Ltd., Quantum, Inc., Dabur International, Enesis Group,and Homes LLC.Etc.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=528

Natural Mosquito Repellent Market:

By Type

Sprays/Aerosol

Creams

Essential Oils

Liquid Vaporizers

Others

By Distribution Channel

o Offline Retail Stores o Online Stores

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Natural-Mosquito-Repellent-Market-2019-2027-528

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

420

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/