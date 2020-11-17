Naphtha Market was estimated to grow at 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for feedstock

Naphtha Market is witnessing a notable growth. Naphtha finds its extensive application as an industrial solvent for cleaning materials by dissolving impurities. Different types of hydrocarbons such as gasoline and kerosene both are considered to be the naphtha types of fuel versions. In addition, there are few other sources of naphtha which include coal tar and wood. Massive use of naphtha in petrochemical and transportation sectors is predicted during the forecast period to steer the industry’s growth. In addition, production rise, as well as the use of naphtha in emerging economies such as India and China, will prompt market expansion over the timeline forecast. Increasing naphtha use as a feedstock in the petrochemicals industry is the main driver of market growth. It is expected that strict government regulations combined with political factors that control regional economies would affect global trade policies. Financial perspective plays a major role in the marketing of refinery projects, and it is affected by the geopolitical situation of the regions. The synergy between regional demand and output of the refinery affects capacity expansions, thus influencing the storage of surplus products in the units.

There are many specific types of naphtha varying in their unique blend of the amounts and types of hydrocarbons. Refineries can produce different forms of naphtha, and each has specific information on how to handle and store it. Generally speaking, consideration should be given to the flammability and instability of naphtha, as these are significant safety hazards. Recent technological developments, such as the introduction of advanced furnace components, advanced distillation columns and emerging technology such as naphtha hydro-pyrolysis and naphtha catalytic cracking, save about 10% of oil, which in turn reduces production costs. Therefore naphtha becomes the ideal feedstock for end-use applications. Naphtha consumption and production is increasing at a faster pace in developing countries like India, China, etc. Global Naphtha Market was valued at US$ 152.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 212.9 billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of naphtha market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Crucial properties of naphtha include flammability and instability as it can possess significant safety hazards. Use of aromatics in the manufacturing of edible fats and oils, rubber, and personal care products will fuel the market.

Technological developments such as improved distillation processes and the use of advanced furnace materials encourage the growth of the market. Big fuel and electricity consumers are emerging countries like China, India,

The primary participants in naphtha market include Reliance Industries Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Formosa Petrochemical Co., LG Chem, and Petróleos Mexicanos.

Naphtha Market:

By Application Chemical Energy & Fuel

