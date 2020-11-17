Mosquito Repellent Market is estimated to grow at 3.9% CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for herbal products

One of the main factors impacting the growth of Mosquito Repellent Market in the coming years is increasing number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and vendors. Numerous government agencies as well as companies in the mosquito repellent industry are focused on raising awareness of mosquito-borne diseases. Vendors are increasingly focused on promoting their goods through digital media channels like the Internet, billboards, radio, TVs, and newspapers. Such factors will boost demand for their mosquito repellent products and sellers are strategically positioning their products to connect with specific consumer segments and influence their buying decisions. Various awareness and welfare programs are being initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and NGOs and governments of many countries such as Nigeria, the US and India. This will help drive the growth of the mosquito-repellent market.

Knowledge, attitudes, and practices (KAP) corresponding to mosquitoes and mosquito-borne infections have not yet been researched inside Australia. Regular misguided judgments exist comparable to intriguing mosquito-borne illnesses, with respondents inaccurately distinguishing jungle fever and dengue as endemic maladies in Western Australia.

The Gulf Coast of the United States is home to mosquito vectors that may spread sickness causing pathogens and natural conditions that are perfect for the supported transmission of mosquito-borne pathogens. Understanding the open impression of mosquito-borne infections and mosquito counteraction systems is basic for the advancement of compelling vector control methodologies and general wellbeing mediations. Chikungunya infection, dengue infection, intestinal sickness, West Nile infection, and ZIKA infection have been archived in the Gulf Coast of the United States. The mosquitoes wherein vector these sicknesses are available in the Gulf Coast meaning every one of the five illnesses represents a potential hazard to human wellbeing. All these factors are fueling the Mosquito Repellent Market.

A couple of mosquito-borne pathogens that present potential dangers in the area because of the appropriation of their mosquito vectors incorporate CHIKV, DENV, jungle fever, WNV, and ZIKV. These pathogens have been distinguished in Gulf Coast states lately, however, a large number of these cases have been viewed as imported cases, not gained locally.

Following enormous mosquito control endeavors in the US, including the utilization of DDT as a pesticide, MAL was wiped out from the district. While MAL transmission isn’t endemic toward the southeastern US, there are as yet a bunch of revealed human cases yearly, commonly credited to travel. A notable mosquito vector of MAL (An. quadrumaculatus) stays around the US Gulf Coast and is an exceptionally regular nighttime mosquito. Note that these pathogens are transmitted by various genera of mosquitoes, each with various ecologies and therefore requiring various methodologies for vector control.

Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of various health issues caused by exposure to contaminants and the smell of mosquito repellents and care products. It encourages vendors to use natural ingredients when manufacturing mosquito repellents. FIT Organic has already released certified organic repellents for mosquitoes. With increasing demand for organic mosquito repellents and natural insect repellents or natural mosquito repellents, companies are increasingly focusing on introducing products made from natural ingredients and according to our market research experts, the need for organic repellents will be one of the key trends that will gain traction. Global Mosquito Repellent Market was valued at US$ 3589.32 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5064.68 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of mosquito repellent market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Increasing awareness through co-operation with the government by key players is an opportunity for the mosquito repellent industry. Governments and NGOs are actively involved in spreading awareness among the masses because of unsuitable waste management as well as lack of knowledge among the rural population.

In terms of Mosquito Repellent Market by Type, Coils segment is expected to witness a considerable growth, as they contain aromatic substances (such as citronella), that will repel mosquitoes or reduce the likelihood the mosquito’s bites.

By Application, General population segment expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, as mosquito repellents are an effective method for personal protection against mosquito bites that are a nuisance and carry the risk of transmission of mosquito-borne pathogens like plasmodia, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, and ZIKA virus

By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest share as there is high demand for mosquito repellents from highly populated countries like China and India.

The key players in the Mosquito Repellent Market have increasingly engaged in implementing effective marketing strategies aimed at promoting the sales of various mosquito repellents. Companies have engaged regularly in spreading awareness among the people through various awareness campaigns and free distribution of samples. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., 3M, Avon Products Inc., Dabur International, Enesis Group etc. are the key players in mosquito repellent market.

Mosquito Repellent Market:

By Type

Coils

Vaporizer

Mats

Aerosols

Cream

Others

By Application

Special Population

General Population

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

