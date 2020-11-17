Middle East Online Travel Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2027 | Rehlat, Tajawal, Cleartrip, Holidayme, Musafir, & Flyin, Expedia, Make My Trip, Trivago, Trip Advisor, Orbitz, Priceline Group (Booking.com), Hotel Urbano Travel, Tourism

The online travel category is currently experiencing rapid change with mobile channel, personalization and peer-to-peer travel services being the main disruptors. In particular the rise of the mobile channel is changing booking patterns, consumer behaviour and business models in travel. The growing Middle East Online Travel Market could also be shaped by the growing trend of travel service sellers reaching out directly to customers, leading to traditional travel agencies having to branch out in other areas. Online travel providers aim to ease travel planning and bookings for travelers. The online travel is driven by quick and convenient flight and hotel bookings, rise in customers’ trust in online payment, and ability to compare various available travel options.

“ Middle East Online Travel Market is forecast to almost double in value within the next two years, rising from US$18 billion to US$100 Bn by 2027.”

Middle East Online Travel Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Top Companies of Middle East Online Travel Market:-

Rehlat, Tajawal, Cleartrip, Holidayme, Musafir, & Flyin, Expedia, Make My Trip, Trivago, Trip Advisor, Orbitz, Priceline Group (Booking.com), Hotel Urbano Travel, Tourism, CheapOair

A preview of the study, Middle East Online Travel Market Overview, co-sponsored by Amadeus and conducted by Report Consultant, the global travel market research company, was shared at the annual Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. The report aims to provide highly insightful sizing and comparison statistics by travel product segment, booking channel and country, as well as a detailed analysis of the focus markets of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Egypt.

The major growth drivers, challenges, and trends influencing the Middle East Online Travel market are examined at length. The report also presents a thorough qualitative and quantitative data pertaining to the projected impact of these factors on market’s future growth prospects. The report has also provided cited sources, graphs, charts, and statistics for the customers understanding. The researcher has thoroughly described all data, key players, types, technology, applications, and end-use that is utilized in the market.

The detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Middle East Online Travel market is also included in the report, with the information collected from market participants operating in the main areas of the value-added series of markets. A separate analysis of macro-and micro-economic aspects, rules, and trends that affect the overall development of the market has also been included in the report.

In This Study, the Years Considered to Estimate the Size of Middle East Online Travel Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

