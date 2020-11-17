Indoor Cycling Software Market is Expected To Reach US$ 29.29 million by 2027, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 8.9% over the Forecast Period

According to The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), indoor cycling offers various benefits, including low-impact activity, improved muscular endurance, decreased stress levels, and lower risks of coronary artery disease. Integration of solutions with indoor cycles enables users to track and achieve their daily goals, based on individual needs and body types. In addition, health and fitness providers in countries, such as China and India are rapidly opting for indoor cycling software to integrate with their existing equipment. With this, health and fitness providers are focusing to cater the increasing fitness needs of individuals along with providing better in-house experience to the patients that requires physical activities. Furthermore, indoor cycling software vendors across the globe are constantly upgrading their solutions to deliver it through apps in order to provide more personalized workout classes on power output with an explicit training goal. It enables users to perform workouts through subscribing a training plan tailored to the user’s target events. Such factors are driving the implementation of global indoor cycling software market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=285

Advancements in indoor cycling software offerings has led vendors to develop cycle specific software program to transform the indoor cycling community. For instance, iQniter launched BiQing, an indoor cycling specific software program that offers seamless integration of pre-designed, effort-based classes, with a customized screen display, especially designed for group cycling. Vendors are heavily investing so that they can offer solutions that are compatible with the modern indoor cycling hardware and can be synchronized with a speed sensor, smart trainer or power meter as well as deliver customized workouts and training plans. Furthermore, use of indoor cycling as medication is another factor boosting the implementation of technologically advanced solutions in indoor cycling software. On the basis of application, health & fitness is expected to hold the largest market share in the indoor cycling software market owing to increasing partnerships among professional cycling teams with these software vendors. For instance, in 2019, Team Novo Nordisk, a diabetes professional cycling team partnered with Kinomap, an end-to-end platform provider for creating, hosting, sharing and using motion videos for user-generated videos. With this partnership, the company enhanced its offerings, especially to cater to the requirements of Team Novo Nordisk. Such factors are contributing in the growth of global indoor cycling software market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of indoor cycling software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=285

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global indoor cycling software market is expected to reach US$ 29.29 million by 2027.

On the basis of session type, group segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period.

Based on application, health & fitness segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit 8.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of app, paid apps segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

North American region accounted for major market share in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region.

Some of the players operating in the indoor cycling software market Bkool, BODY BIKE, FulGaz, KINOMAP, Spivi, Tacx International B.V., The Sufferfest, TrainerRoad, LLC., Virtu Cycling Group, VirtualTraining s.r.o, and Zwift Inc among others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=285

Indoor cycling software Market:

By Session Type Group Solo

By Application Professional Training Health & Fitness

By App Type Paid Apps Free Apps

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Purchase the Premium Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=285

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/