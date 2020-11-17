Global Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) market is expected to reach $ 12.21 billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. Growing need among enterprises to optimize supply chain processes would fuel the market growth, says Absolute Markets Insights

In terms of revenue, the global Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) market is anticipated to reach US$ 12.21 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) is an innovative model that is witnessing adoption from Enterprises around the world. Enterprises are investing heavily in partnering with service providers to support a particular or multiple areas of supply chain which includes procurement, logistics, planning and forecasting, warehouse and inventory management and many more. Supply Chain as a Service helps the companies to reduce time to market by providing accurate sales forecast of the product and reliable logistics solution. Adoption from consumer durables and retail sector would increase over the forecasted period as many enterprises from these industry verticals have multinational reach which demands an optimize supply chain.

The detailed research study provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as the supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply-side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market is expected to reach US$ 12.21 billion by 2027 owing to rising need amongst enterprises to reduce the overhead expenses associated with inventory management, production, and logistics amongst others.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing manufacturing activities along with improving infrastructure facilities. Tata Consultancy Service Limited, based in India is engaged in providing solutions and services for supply chain as a service to different industry verticals.

Some of the players operating in the supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market are A.P. Moller – Maersk, Accenture, DHL International GmbH, Entercoms, GEP, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Celestica Inc., amongst others.

Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) market:

By Offerings

Solutions

Services

By Applications

Procurement

Logistics

Planning and Forecasting

Warehouse and Inventory Management

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry Verticals

Consumer Goods and Retail

Automotive and Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

