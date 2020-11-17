Global smartphone ultrasound devices market was estimated to grow at 8.7 % CAGR during the forecast period due to accelerated adoption of connected devices in healthcare sector, says Absolute Markets Insights

The global smartphone ultrasound devices market is currently rising at a high rate mainly due to increased demand for advanced medical diagnostic tools. The growing use of smartphones by both physicians and patients in the healthcare sector generates many prospects, thus assisting the overall demand of smartphone ultrasound devices market. The increased demand for advanced technological medical diagnostics devices amongst medical doctors and patients and FDA clearance are main driving factors of the aforementioned industry. This is largely due to the large number of technological advances in ultrasound technologies (such as 3D & 4D imaging), increased prevalence of chronic diseases and growing number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures. Also, factors such as increase in public & private investments and grants & funds for the production of more advanced ultrasound devices as well as raising awareness about the benefits these devices provide are driving the global market demand. The ultrasound system is one of the newest products receiving home health care attention. A number of products provide an important advantage of being connected to a customer’s smartphones on the global market of mobile ultrasound devices. These machines can be managed by linking them to a mobile app that allows users to obtain ultrasound pictures instantly.

The urgent care clinics and long term care centers with elderly patients are the areas where the growth of these devices can occur. As these devices are portable they offer huge benefits to the physicians. Traditional ultrasound scanners use piezoelectric material to generate images of the inside body and send them to create sonograms, researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC) replaced these piezoelectric materials with tiny vibrating drums. Butterfly IQ a mobile ultrasound device uses a semiconductor chip instead of the piezoelectric crystals and has a low cost also. The Butterfly IQ is the first universal smartphone ultrasound device that can image an entire body. These devices can be taken into the field, easier to function than standard machines, and cheap. These device can send images quickly to other medical experts at far away positions.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of smartphone ultrasound devices market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Radiology / general imaging applications segment is projected to dominate the largest market share in 2018. Factors such as increased incidence of cancer in major countries paves the way for the development of such technologically advanced medical devices, thus leading the way of treatment across the globe.

In September, 2018, the Butterfly Health Network raised US$ 250 million in new funds and began shipping its sub-US$ 2,000, tablet, handheld-connected full-body ultrasound device named Butterfly IQ. Mainly, they are engaged in marketing the product largely to hospitals and other healthcare providers.

The major player operating in the smartphone ultrasound devices market include Fukuda Denshi, Hitachi Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers, among others. Leading players in the global market for smartphone ultrasound devices are likely to focus in the coming years on bringing about steady technological innovation and upgrading in their products, as the production of more advanced models has become a key selling point in industry. The growing threat of web-based intrusions is also likely to make companies more focused on technical updates.

Smartphone Ultrasound Devices Market:

By Technology Diagnostic FUS SWL

By Application Radiology OB/GYN Urology Cardiology Orthopedic

By End User Hospitals ACC Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

