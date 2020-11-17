Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Market is anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 26.38% by 2027 Owing to the Operational Benefits as Compared to the Alternatives, says Absolute Market Insights.

The comparative advantages of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle compared to its alternatives, in terms of sustainability and efficiency, has propelled the growth of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles market globally. A fuel cell converts the chemical energy of hydrogen or another fuel into clean electricity. Electric vehicles powered by fuel cells offer efficiencies up to 60% which is significantly high as compared to vehicles working on conventional internal combustion (I.C.) engines. Polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells also called proton exchange membrane fuel cells are most commonly used to power vehicles owing to their distinctive characteristics including low startup time and high power-to-weight ratio. These vehicles require only hydrogen, oxygen and water to generate electricity which propels the vehicles. The low operating temperatures of PEM fuel cells reduce the wear of components increasing their durability. Thus, advantages of this technology such as high range, low maintenance and zero harmful emissions has boosted its application in commercial as well as passenger vehicles, thus boosting the growth of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=493

Fuel cell electric vehicles outperform battery powered electric vehicles in terms of distance covered at full charge with more than 400 kms of range, making them suitable for commercial applications. Thus, preference of fuel cell technology in heavy duty and long-range commercial vehicles has been a recent trend. For instance, Hydrogen Council, a council of industries for increasing hydrogen economy, has estimated sale of about 500,000 trucks powered by fuel cell by 2030. Companies such as Isuzu, Cummins, Ballard and others are fast pacing their efforts to make fuel cell technology a viable option for heavy duty trucks and buses. Logistics companies such as DHL, FedEx and others have announced their plans to introduce fuel cell vehicles in their fleet. These factors are propelling the growth of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles market globally.

Governments are funding researches for finding a commercial alternative for platinum to reduce the cost of fuel cell systems, meanwhile fuel cell technology providers are upgrading their existing technology to minimize platinum use. For instance, Robert Bosch GmbH has designed fuel cell technology which will require lesser platinum (1/10th of original requirement) in partnership with Powercell Sweden AB. These newer technologies with lesser or none requirement for platinum will reduce the overall cost of the technology and is expected to fuel the growth of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles market in near future.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=493

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global hydrogen fuel cell vehicles market. The hydrogen fuel cell vehicles market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report

In terms of the revenue, the global hydrogen fuel cell vehicles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.38% by 2027 owing to the operational benefits as compared to the other alternatives available in the market.

On the basis of vehicle type, commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow at a high rate owing to the increasing use of fuel cell systems as range extenders in heavy and light commercial vehicles.

North America region is expected to contribute highest share in the global hydrogen fuel cell vehicles market with more than half of the global hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles in United States.

Some of the players operating in the global hydrogen fuel cell vehicles market includes Honda Motor Co., Daimler AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motor Corporation, Mazda Motor Corporation, Renault, Tata Motors, and Toyota Motor Corporation amongst others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=493

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Market

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

By End Users:

Individual

Industry

Food and Beverage

Public Transportation

Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Hydrogen-Fuel-Cell-Vehicles-Market-2019-2027-493

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/