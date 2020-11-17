Global Female Urinating Devices Market is expected to grow at 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period due to Increased Adoption Rate of FUDs Amongst Women Globally

Female urinating devices (FUDs) are those devices which enables women to stand and pee by which infections and diseases can be avoided. Urination devices offer freedom to users who does not have access to clean restroom so can opt these pee funnels. The female urinating devices market is experiencing considerable growth currently due to growing preference of urinating devices amongst female population its extraordinary and tremendous comfort. Campers, fishers, members of the military, bicyclists, boaters, hunters, horseback riders, music festival goers, marathon runners, all can use female urinating devices. With this invention, pregnant women, world travelers, road trippers, athletes, and truck drivers are very much benefitted.

People who are traveling or trekking usually do not get access to traditional/sanitary places to go, are very much satisfied with these personal hygiene items which increases the demand of female urinating devices market globally. Some FUDs are disposable and some are re-usable. Several companies cater these devices in funnel shape that let people to urinate while standing or others give product which has feature to capture and solidify any liquid into a gel which can be thrown away after use.

Furthermore, several policy and other organizational programs to raise awareness of women’s health would stimulate development in the field. Additionally, increasing developments in the products will further drive industry growth over the near future. In contrast, lack of awareness about women’s health in underdeveloped countries may hamper the female urinating devices market growth over the study period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of female urinating devices market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the female urinating devices market is expected to reach US$ 13,474.2 Mn by 2027, expanding at 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period

Government and other organizational measures to raise awareness of women’s health would encourage the female urinating devices market growth during the study period.

North America dominates the global female urinating devices market. U.S. is making a significant contribution to the regional growth attributed to increasing health awareness in the U.S. and European countries as well as the smooth U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval process.

The primary players operating in the market include Fenis, Freshette, Go Girl, LadyP, PeeBuddy, PEE-ZEE, Pibella, Pilots HQ LLC, P-Mate, SaniGirl, SHEWEE, The pStyle, ThePeePocket, Whizproducts, amongst others. Industry players focus on R&D to develop novel minimally invasive female urinary devices that are reliable and affordable to meet growing consumer demand. Strategic alliance, collaboration and global expansion are some of the inorganic approaches that industry players have embraced to maintain competition in the markets.

Female Urinating Devices Market:

By Size Large Small

By Material Silicone Plastic Paperboard

By Use Type Disposable Re-usable

By Distribution Channel Online Offline

By Geography North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

