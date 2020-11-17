Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing Systems (DAS) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.7% by 2027 Owing to the Growing Number of Applications in Various Industries, says Absolute Market Insights.

The application of distributed acoustic sensing systems is growing across various new industries such as power & utilities, telecommunications, defense and others, which is expected to drive the global distributed acoustic sensing systems (DAS) market over the forecast period. Distributed acoustic system is a set of optoelectronic devices used to measure acoustic interactions along an optical fiber. The system utilizes Rayleigh backscattering principle to detect leakages in pipes, intrusions in power cables, process vessel monitoring and many other such applications. The DAS systems are exploring new horizons and are establishing significant presence in varied industries.

The power & utilities sector is witnessing huge growth and the countries around the world are expanding their power grid infrastructure to cater the growing demand. For instance, a report of U.S. Department of Energy published in November 2018 states that U.S plans to invest around US $ 13,400 million in building smart grid infrastructure by 2024. In a similar instance, International Renewable Energy Agency, in its latest report released in 2019, states that electricity is poised to became central energy source of all the requirements by 2050 and the economies around the world need to invest an additional sum of US $ 15,000,000 million to cater environment friendly generation of electricity. Distributed acoustic sensing systems are capable of efficiently monitoring condition of power cables, detecting hotspots and providing power circuit rating data. Companies such as AP Sensing, AVENCOM and others have introduced their solutions to cater the overhead as well as underground power cables. The Horns Rev 3 wind farm of Denmark has adopted DAS solutions from AP Sensing to locate cable faults for their 400MW capacity plant. Thus, growing preference of DAS solutions for monitoring power cables in real time is anticipated to drive the growth of distributed acoustic sensing systems (DAS) market, globally.

Along with power & utilities industry sector, seismology is also witnessing use of DAS solutions for monitoring natural hazards. DAS is already being used for seismic monitoring of bores and wells, but efforts are on-going to enlarge the monitoring scope of these instruments. The telecommunications fiber optic cables are being used to monitor occurrence of disturbances on the land or in the seabed. A similar system is deployed in California’s coast to monitor underwater activities using fiber optic cable which forms an array of about 10,000 seismic sensors. Institutes and governments around the globe are making efforts to develop advanced and commercial solutions which will pose future opportunities for players in distributed acoustic sensing systems (DAS) market, globally.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global distributed acoustic sensing systems (DAS) market. The distributed acoustic sensing systems (DAS) market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report

In terms of the revenue, the global distributed acoustic sensing systems (DAS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% by 2027 owing to the increasing adoption of this technology in various industries such as power, telecommunications, defense and others.

On the basis of fiber mode, multimode fiber segment is estimated to have a major share in global distributed acoustic sensing systems (DAS) market owing to its advantages over single mode fibers.

Middle East and Africa region dominate the global distributed acoustic sensing systems (DAS) market in 2018 owing to majority of global oil well and refineries located in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global distributed acoustic sensing systems (DAS) market includes Bandweaver, Fotech Solutions Ltd., Future Fiber Technologies, Halliburton, Hifi Engineering, Omnisens, OptaSense, Schlumberger Limited, Silixa Ltd., Ziebel amongst others.

Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing Systems (DAS) Market

By Fiber Type:

Single Mode

Multimode

By Application:

Injection Flow

Production Flow

Wellbore Integrity Monitoring

Cross Well Analysis

Transport Tracking and Health Monitoring

Others

