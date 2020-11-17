Global Crowdsourcing Market was valued to be US$ 9,519.53 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 154,835.74 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.5% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Advancement in Crowdsourcing Methods, says Absolute Markets Insights

Some of the players operating in the crowdsourcing market are 99designs, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Inc., Cad Crowd, crowdSPRING, LLC, Fiverr International Ltd.

Crowdsourcing market is expected to gain significant lift with the evolution in traditional crowdsourcing methods. Novel crowdsourcing platforms enable non-profits, education and academics, and healthcare organizations to reduce management burden by introducing innovative ideas and delivering unexpected solutions to drive business. Major organizations across the globe use crowdsourcing as a translation service in order to gain consumer insights. For instance, Facebook has been using crowdsourcing platform to translate its website into different languages during their initial stages. In addition, positive impacts of crowdsourcing has led retailers, healthcare and financial institutions to leverage the power of crowdsourcing, in order to escalate their businesses.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=296

For instance, in 2016, Health Outcome a consumer website launched a crowdsourcing platform for patients to rate their treatment experiences. Similarly, in 2017, Yes Bank, an Indian private sector bank metamorphosed into a crowdsourcing platform for ideas on financial technology (fintech), smart cities, and social development, that are shared by young innovators. Furthermore, in 2018, Walmart, an American multinational retail corporation partnered with Spark Delivery, a crowd-sourced delivery platform to expand their grocery delivery service with a last-mile delivery program. Thus, such factors are projected to impel the growth of global crowdsourcing market during the forecast period.

Key market participants in the global crowdsourcing market have strong focus on enhancing their offerings along with forming strategic alliances with an aim to remain competitive in the crowdsourcing market. These players are rapidly launching their websites for their workers, in order to get feedbacks from customers. For instance, in 2019, Upwork introduced Upwork Plus that assists small businesses to connect securely with highly skilled freelancers and offer better visibility for job postings, dedicated dashboards for collaboration, access to exclusive community board devoted to Upwork plus customers and on demand support. In 2018, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Inc. launched its website for their employees that assists them in getting feedbacks from customers to continually add functionality to the new worker site. Constant activities carried out by major players in the global crowdsourcing market act as one of the key factors, which is expected to escalate the growth of market during the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=296

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of crowdsourcing market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global crowdsourcing market is expected to reach US$ 154,835.74 Mn by 2027, owing to the rising count of crowdfunding projects and crowdsourcing methods used by entrepreneurs and organizations.

On the basis of platform type, open services platform accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to its ability to let users work together to evaluate, share, and build different specific tasks.

On the basis of end use, IT and telecommunication sector accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain at a dominant position over forecast period growing at a CAGR of 37.2%

Some of the players operating in the crowdsourcing market are 99designs, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Inc., Cad Crowd, crowdSPRING, LLC, Fiverr International Ltd., Freelancer Technology Pty Limited, Microworkers.com, clickworker GmbH, Upwork, and zbj.com amongst others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=296

Global Crowdsourcing Market:

By Platform Type Open Services Platform Managed Services Platform

By End Use Non-Profit Organization Education and Academics Healthcare IT and Telecommunication Media and Entertainment Others

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

For More Information Visit@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Crowdsourcing-Market-2019-2027-296

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/