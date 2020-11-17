Data lakes market astonidhing growth with major key players and in deapth analysis of the market

Global data lakes market stood to be US$ 2511.65 Million By 2018 And Is Expected To Reach US$ 37901.32 Mn By 2027 Growing at a CAGR Of 35.2% Over the Forecast Period, as it Offers Higher Flexibility to Store Data at a Relatively Low Cost

Nowadays, consumers are producing large amounts of data through devices connected via internet. This data is crucial for businesses to deliver insights in a efficient and timely manner. Hence, enterprises need to manage multiple data types, coming from a wide variety of sources. They need a data storage and analytics solution that offers more agility and flexibility than traditional data management systems while not creating a burden cost-wise.

Data lakes enable storage of massive amounts of data into a central location, so that it is readily accessible to be categorized, processed, analyzed, and consumed by diverse groups within an organization. They provide a managed, scalable, and secure infrastructure that reduces operational complexity and total cost of ownership and hence convenient for users. These features are augmenting the global data lakes market. Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) Gen2 and AWS (Amazon S3) are few examples of cost-effective and scalable data lake solutions.

Data lakes are often compared with data warehouses in terms of structure, process, users, and overall agility. The data stored in warehouses is processed in such a way that it is searchable. Two factors where data lakes are preferred over data warehouses is cost-effectiveness and flexibility. Data warehouses are, by design, more structured. Hence, the limitations of structure make data warehouses difficult and costly to manipulate. On the other hand, data lakes have structured and unstructured data stored in its natural form which makes it easier to extract, which is driving the adoption of data lakes market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of data lakes market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers data lakes market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global data lakes market is expected to reach US$ 37901.32 million by 2027 owing to the increasing demand for cost & time efficient data storage and retrieval solutions for businesses across all industries.

Among the deployment types, cloud based solutions are expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period as they provide flexibility, scalability and aid in improving performance & services quality at a lower upfront cost.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector held the largest data lakes market share in 2018 owing to need for unified data in the customer information intensive and highly regulated environment.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing social media usage, demand for smartphones, large population and increased investment from global companies in the region.

Some of the players operating in the data lakes market are Amazon Web Services, Inc, Capgemini, Datalake Solutions, Dell Inc., Eworks, Google Inc., Huawei Software Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM, Infosys Limited, KPI Partners, Microsoft, SAP SE, Search Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, US-Analytics, Zaloni and among others.

Data lakes market

By Offering

Solution Cloud On-premise

Services System infrastructure assessment Security & Governance Strategy Front-end Integration Testing & Support Consulting Services Others



Data lakes market By Tool

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Business Intelligence

Hadoop & MPP Migration

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Data lakes market By End Users

IT

Data Scientists

Data Developers

Business Analysts

Others

By Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

IT & telecom

Media & Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Facility & Maintenance

Retail & E-Commerce

Logistics & Transportation

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Government

Others (Hospitality & Travel, etc.)

Data lakes market By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



