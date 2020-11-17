Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR 25.4% by 2027 owing to Increase in Implementation of Cloud-based Solutions to Reduce Costs, Improve Productivity and Efficiency

Higher education institutes around the globe set aside a huge share of their budget to build and maintain their IT infrastructure. Educational institutions are implementing software as a service (SaaS) service model with an aim to increase the focus on academic research and student performance. This is among the key factors responsible for the growth of cloud computing in higher education market. In addition, educational institutions with multiple branches are collaborating with cloud computing providers to restructure and centralize their locations. For instance, Antioch University (California), a private nonprofit university in the U.S. collaborated with Ellucian Company L.P. to provide a centralized structure to their five locations, thereby helping it function as a single university. Furthermore, cloud-based solutions are helping educational institutions in integrating several tools like learning management system (LMS) into their existing outline, which is further increasing the adoption of cloud computing in higher education market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=281

Cloud computing in higher education market has witnessed a significant growth and projected to exhibit a tremendous growth during the forecast period. The notion of cloud computing generally involves delivering various types of services, right from software and analytics to safe and secured data storage and networking resources over the internet. In education sector, cloud computing is among the most adoptable technologies as it enables education institutions to facilitate their staff and students so as to achieve academic responsibilities with respect to their requirements. The amount of data hosted by various educational institutions is constantly increasing which is pushing them to utilize various forms of cloud deployments, such as public, private, community and hybrid cloud, based on computing requirements and infrastructure investments. Institutions offering higher education programs are rapidly moving towards opting cloud computing services as it assists in liberating students from lecture halls, desks and textbooks to enable more collaborative educational experiences. In addition, a large number of education institutions are utilizing cloud computing services in one form or another, but there are relatively few institutions that have moved beyond adopting cloud-based software (known as software as a service, or SaaS) to cloud-based infrastructure and platforms (IaaS and PaaS, respectively).

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=281

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global cloud computing in higher education market. The cloud computing in higher education market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, cloud computing in higher education market is expected to reach US$ 53,487.89 Million by 2027 owing to increasing adoption of remote learning among students along with growing demand for cloud-based solutions among educational institutions to reduce costs, improve productivity and efficiency.

On the basis of service model, SaaS (Software as a Service) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% over the forecast period.

Based on the deployment model, public cloud accounted for a substantial market share in 2018.

Based on end user segment, private educational institutions accounted for a major market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the cloud computing in higher education market include Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Google LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Jenzabar, Inc., Microsoft, NEC Enterprise Solutions, Oracle, Salesforce.com, Inc., VMware, Inc., and Workday, Inc. among others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=281

Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market

By Service Model

SaaS (Software as a Service)

PaaS (Platform as a Service)

IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)

By Deployment Mode

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Community Cloud

By Applications

Administration and Management Facilities Management Students Admissions Human Resource Management Accounting Tools Alumni Relationship Management Fundraising, Grant and Awards Management Other Operations

Smart Classroom Instructor Led Training Distance Learning and Blended Learning

Surveillance and Security

Others

By End User

Private Educational Institutions

Public Educational Institutions

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Purchase the Premium Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=281

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/

https://plus.google.com/117657938830005040584