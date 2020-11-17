Astonishing growth in telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market is expected to reach US$ 215.70 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period

Some of the players operating in the telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market are American Well, HeyDoctor, LLC, ICEBREAKER HEALTH INC. (Lemonaid), Maven Clinic Co.
In recent years, telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market has been witnessing a significant growth. The market holds potential to penetrate significantly into areas such as contraceptives, STD testing and treatment, and abortion care. Areas which exhibit highest demand for telehealth services in women’s reproductive and sexual health market are birth control, Postpartum Depression and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). In the U.S. and Europe, adoption of telecontraception is on a rise and the industry is witnessing more number of participants in the virtual healthcare space catering to women. In the present scenario, majority of demand is concentrated into developed economies owing to higher adoption of technology and awareness among users towards such services. The North America region accounted for around 50% of the telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market in 2018 with the U.S. being the primary market. However, the foremost barrier in telehealth is lack of reimbursement policy and service providers tend to be reimbursed at lower level as compared to the in-person service providers.
Telehealth is a cost efficient alternative for conventional healthcare services. With rising adoption of and dependence on smartphones, virtual healthcare services have been gaining traction. Women’s reproductive and sexual health is a business segment which more number of telehealth providers have been targeting with working women as their major target customers.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Key Findings of the Report:
- In terms of revenue, global telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market is expected to reach US$ 215.70 million by 2027, as there is an increasing demand for telehealth abortion services across developed countries.
- Birth Control, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and Postpartum Depression together accounted for more than 60% of the market in 2018.
- In terms of offering, the consulting service segment is expected to reach US$ 138.82 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period
- Asia Pacific telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 18.0% over the forecast period.
- Some of the players operating in the telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health market are American Well, HeyDoctor, LLC, ICEBREAKER HEALTH INC. (Lemonaid), Maven Clinic Co., NURX Inc., Pandia Health, Inc., PILL CLUB amongst others.
Telehealth for women’s reproductive and sexual health Market:
By Age Group
- Adolescent
- Adult
- Geriatric
By Offering
- Consulting Services
- Diagnostic/Testing Services
- Drug Delivery
By Application
- Birth Control
- STD Prevention
- Menopause
- PMS
- Postpartum Depression
- Pelvic Pain
- Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- Incontinence
- Endometriosis
- Vulvodynia
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxemburg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
