Astonishing growth in Naloxone Spray Market with major key players Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

In terms of revenue, global naloxone spray market is expected to reach at US$ 1,043.65 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period.

Naloxone spray is used to reverse the effects of opioids and its overdose. Large number of people have lost their lives in countries like United States and the UK amongst others. Governments of various countries approved naloxone spray for public usage to reduce consumption of opioids and are focusing towards providing naloxone for domestic usage in the form of spray to reverse the effect of opioids. Large number of opioid users exist in Norway, Switzerland and other countries of Europe.

Naloxone spray helps to minimize effects of opioids overdose and provide preventive care to victim to lessen the probability complications and fatal due to overdose. In Europe, take home naloxone initiative by various governments is contributing towards reducing opioids overdose. Naloxone spray (narcan) is available through all major pharmacy chains such as CVS, Walgreen’s and others. This spray can be used for adults as well as for children and can be operated easily without any training. Pharmaceutical companies like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. received final approval to Naloxone Spray Market generic naloxone nasal spray. North America holds largest market share of overall market. Though, emerging markets would witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of naloxone spray market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major players of Naloxone Spray Market and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global naloxone spray market is expected to reach at US$ 1043.65 million by 2027 owing increasing investments by governments to raise awareness towards naloxone and reducing usage of opioids.

Based of distribution channel, online segment will hold major Naloxone Spray Market share in the upcoming years due to increasing penetration of internet and availability of product over multiple locations.

Naloxone nasal spray is sold under multiple brand names like Narcan, Evzio and Nyxoid amongst others in different regions. These brands consist of variable amount of naloxone with other chemicals and supplements

Based on dosage form, 2 mg/actuation will have leading Naloxone Spray Market share as compared to other dosage forms. Nasal spray can be used in multiple intervals in each nostril of victim as per requirement and effect of opioids.

Geographically, North America region is expected to register Naloxone Spray Market share of 46.30 % by 2027. Increasing availability of naloxone spray for public use (over the counter) is more, in the region, as compared to others.

Key industry participants are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Naloxone Spray Market By Distribution Channel

Emergency Departments

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online

Others

By Dosage Form

2 mg/actuation

4 mg/actuation

Naloxone Spray Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



