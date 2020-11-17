Astonishing growth in Digital English Language Learning Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% by 2027 with major key players and analysis of the market

The increasing penetration of internet along with growing prevalence of electronic devices including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and various other modern devices is contributing towards the growth of digital english language learning market. Many countries have adopted digital means of education systems, as it is more interactive and user friendly, which is positively impacting the digital English language learning market. Several State and District operated schools in United States support online learning. For instance, Florida Virtual School, a state-operated online school, offers full time online learning opportunities to students across the grades of kindergarten to high school. Digital resources in the form of learning games, electronic grade books, digital portfolios and solutions for real-time feedback on student’s and teacher’s performance amongst others are being proactively implemented among educational institutions in the region. Hence, government’s support towards encouragement of digital education system is anticipated to supplement the growth of global digital English language learning market over the forecast period.

The global analytical report titled Digital English Language Learning market has been recently published by Absolute Markets Insights to its expansive repository which helps to make informed decisions for business clients. The study includes a comprehensive analysis of the Digital English Language Learning market. The research report further also draws attention to historical records, existing market scenario and to future predictions of market growth. Primary and secondary research methodologies are also part of the study and have been used to examine the global Digital English Language Learning market. The research also scrutinizes various business approaches which also help in building the successful framework of the businesses. To understand this Digital English Language Learning market precisely the study applies effective data exploratory techniques such as qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global digital English language learning market is expected to reach US$ 1421.22 Billion by 2027 owing to increasing adoption of online education system across the globe.

On the basis of deployment mode, on-premise deployment mode is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period, owing to high security of data offered by this infrastructure.

Based on end user, non-academic learners is expected to hold significant market share during the forecast period. The same is largely contributed by increasing adoption of English learning solutions by business professionals.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global digital English language learning market include Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Sanoma, amongst others.

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are further examined on the basis of different leading market players in the region. The business profiles of several top-notch companies are profiled in order to get informative data for making further decisions in the businesses. The study further also gauges market factors that either propel or hamper the growth of business industries.

The worldwide statistical survey report also highlights the risks and challenging factors faced by various stakeholders and new entrants in the Digital English Language Learning market. Additionally, the report offers a closer and analytical look of numerous companies that strive for the highest market shares. The market study also emphasizes global opportunities and various other ways to augment businesses opportunities globally. The study presents the scope of the global Digital English Language Learning market in the developing and developed regions.

In addition, it also covers the lucrative scope of the Digital English Language Learning market in providing new opportunities to expand global customers rapidly. The erudite market report also makes use of graphical presentation techniques such as graphs, tables, charts and pictures.

Global Digital English Language Learning Market

By Deployment Mode

Cloud Based Public Private Hybrid

On-premise

By Training

Education Training K-12 Higher Education

Corporate Training

Examination Training

Vocational Training

By End User

Academic Learners

Non-Academic Learners

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



