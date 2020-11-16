INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION MARKET TO WITNESS GROWTH ACCELERATION DURING 2020-2027 | ACCENTURE , IBM , COGNIZANT , GENPACT, ATOS, INFOSYS , TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES , CAPGEMINI , XEROX CORPORATION

Intelligent Automation speaks to a developed form of automation where machines mirror human activities and have psychological abilities, including common language handling, discourse acknowledgment, PC vision innovation, and AI. Computerized reasoning grasps things like AI, language acknowledgment, and vision, while automation has been with us since the mechanical upset. Similarly as automation has advanced, so man-made reasoning has progressed, and by uniting the two, automation accomplishes the focal points gave by insight. Intelligent Automation Market anticipated witnessing high Growth by +11% CAGR during the forecast year 2020-2027.

Market by Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine and Deep Learning

Neural Networks

Virtual Agents

Mini bots and RPA

Computer Vision

Others (Video Analytics, Biometrics, Expert Systems, Sensor Processing, and Inference Engines)

Market by Component

Solutions Software Tools Platforms

Services Professional Services Advisory/Consulting Design and Implementation Training Support and Maintenance Managed Services



Global Intelligent Automation Market by region: Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Application

IT Operations

Business Process Automation

Application Management

Content Management

Security

Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)

Intelligent Process Automation Market by Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Transport and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Retail and eCommerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others (Travel and Hospitality, Education, Government and Public Sector, and Utilities)

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides strategic analysis of the current market trend and delivers expected trends that would assist stakeholders to take strategic and actionable decisions

Present market quantitative scenario and estimations through 2013-2020

Analysis of the market factors in various geographic regions and help understand business opportunities

Identification of key investment pockets for various applications, services and geographies

Identification of key players and their business performance analysis based on strategies followed by them

Identification of key application segments based on future potential and growth prospects

Top factors affecting the market and analysis of probable changes in impact of those factors

Analysis and evaluation of market trends to provide deep-dive intelligence into every market segment

Competitive analysis based on strategies followed by key players to effectively plan and execute business plan

Micro level analysis based on application, service and geography

