BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SOFTWARE MARKET GROWING AT A CAGR OF +15% DURING 2020-2027 WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS LIKE INSYNC HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS , ISALUS HEALTHCARE , KAREO

Behavioral health specialty care programs are characterized as programs that agreement straightforwardly with oversaw behavioral health associations, independently from the rest of the health care arrangement for assistance. They incorporate psychological wellness and substance use issue authorities. Mental health covers a significant number of indistinguishable issues from social health, yet this term just incorporates the organic part of this part of wellbeing. The expression, “conduct health” incorporates all commitments to mental wellbeing including substances and their maltreatment, conduct, propensities, and other outer powers. Behavioral Health Software Market anticipated witnessing high Growth by +15% CAGR during the forecast year 2020-2027.

The Report includes Several Company Profiles of who are market key players: Advanced Data Systems , AdvancedMD , Cerner , Compulink , Core Solutions , Credible Behavioral Health , ICANotes , InSync Healthcare Solutions , iSalus Healthcare , Kareo , Meditab Software , Mentegram , Mindlinc , Netsmart , Nextgen Healthcare , NextStep Solutions , Nuesoft Technologies , Qualifacts , Raintree Systems , Sigmund Software , The Echo Group , TheraNest , Valant , Welligent , and WRS Health .

By Component

Support Services

Software

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

BY DELIVERY MODEL

Subscription Models

Ownership Models

BY FUNCTIONALITY

Clinical Functionality Electronic Health Records (EHR) Clinical Decision Support (CDS) Care Plans/Health Management E-Prescribing Telehealth

Administrative Functionality Patient/Client Scheduling Document/Image Management Case Management Business Intelligence (BI) Workforce Management

Financial Functionality Revenue Cycle Management Managed Care Accounts Payable/General Ledger Payroll



BY END USER

Providers

Community Clinics

Hospitals

Private Practices

Payers

Patients

Global Behavioral Health Software Market by region: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA (Middle East and Africa)

TARGET AUDIENCE FOR THIS REPORT:

Behavioral health software vendors/service providers

Healthcare IT service providers

Research and consulting firms

Healthcare insurance companies/payers

Healthcare institutions/providers (hospitals, medical groups, physician practices, community clinics, psychiatrists, and outpatient clinics)

Venture capitalists

Government agencies

Health information exchanges

Accountable care organizations (ACOs)

