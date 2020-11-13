Massive Growth in Blockchain in Insurance Market Growth with top key vendors like Amazon Web Services, Inc., AUXESIS GROUP

Blockchain in insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 65.9% over the forecast years (2019 – 2027), as Insurance Behemoths and InsurTech Companies are Venturing to Leverage Blockchain Technology to Prevent Insurance Fraud, Says Absolute Markets Insights.

Global Blockchain in Insurance Market is a comprehensive study of the global market and has been recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive database. Augmented demand for the global market has been increased in the last few years. This informative research report has been scrutinized by using primary and secondary research. The Global Blockchain in Insurance Market is a valuable source of reliable data including data of the current market.

Key players operating in the Blockchain in Insurance market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., AUXESIS GROUP, Bitfury Group Limited, Boston Consulting Group, BTL Group Ltd, ChainThat, Circle Internet Financial Limited, CONSENSUS SYSTEMS (Consensys), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Digital Asset Holdings, LLC, Everledger Ltd, Etherparty Inc, Factom, Guardtime, IBM Corporation, iXLedger, KPMG International Cooperative, Microsoft, Oracle, SafeShare, Symbiont.io and Willis Towers Watson amongst others.

Industry-wide collaborations on blockchain are formulating to make insurance use cases a reality. Insurtech startups are developing solutions for insurance companies that reduce fraudulent activities with improved traceability and accountability. For instance, Everledger Ltd is a London-based blockchain solutions provider that offers an immutable ledger for the diamond insurance sector.

By Offerings

Solutions Applications and Platforms Middleware Infrastructure and Protocols

Services Professional Managed



Blockchain in Insurance Market By Application

Identity Management and Fraud Detection

Claims Management

Distribution and Payment Models

Others (GRC Management etc.)

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Insurance Type

Life Insurance

Health Insurance

Property and Casualty Insurance

Reinsurance

Others (Travel Insurance, Vehicle Insurance etc.)

Blockchain in Insurance Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Rest of Nordic The Benelux Union Belgium the Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



The cost analysis of Global Blockchain in Insurance Market was made considering manufacturing costs, labor costs, raw material and market concentration, suppliers and pricing trends. Other factors such as supply chain, downstream buyers and sourcing strategies have been evaluated to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Report buyers will be exposed to Blockchain in Insurance Market positioning studies in consideration of target audience, Global Blockchain in Insurance and strategy, and pricing strategy.

As a result of collecting and researching all information using SWOT analysis, there is a vivid picture of the competitive environment in the Global Blockchain in Insurance Market. Openings for future market development have been revealed, and likewise have taken the competitive advantage. The drift and propensity of this market has been taken into account, which shows that the strategic direction is good. Understand the market base and understand the Blockchain in Insurance Market data using the standards, methodologies and other driving market trends determined for reference.

