Global Emergency Management Market is Rapidly Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2027: Absolute Markets Insights

The smart traffic management system is mainly simulated using map interface to visualize the vehicle movement across a predefined route. This system effectively caters an alternative for gridlocked streets and busy intersections that can present serious risk for people during an emergency. Such a factor is had aided the global emergency management market in the recent past and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period.
The system control traffic signals, achieved remotely via a Traffic Management Server (TMS), centrally located on the cloud. This is powered by IBM Bluemix and communication between TMS with the emergency vehicle & traffic signals happen through PubNub’s Realtime Data Stream Network.
The TMS receives communication periodically from the emergency vehicle to receive its current location. Based on the information received, the TMS decides whether to send command to the next approaching signal (NAS). This command usually directs the NAS to either turn green or resume to normal operation.
Recently, ARS T&TT has developed emergency management system that reduces the overall response time. The model of the Incident Response System has been successfully implemented in Madhya Pradesh where road safety is one of the most important criteria. The system is capable of disseminating huge amount of data with unprecedented efficiency and speed. It comprises of an interface with surveillance cameras that helps in visualizing real time information and also analyze the current situation. The system is operational 24 hours a day. Also, the road users are provided with mobile and web apps with traffic information. The system also helps in finding nearby vehicles such as ambulances and cranes, navigating them towards an accident.
“What can be done if an ambulance is stuck in traffic? We usually see this as an everyday phenomenon. Thus, a truly smart transportation infrastructure is a need for that hour. The hope is that the city and town planning authorities can take this into consideration while building smart cities for the future. Furthermore, the existing algorithm can be more powerful and useful with the help of IBM Watson, such that it can learn the existing traffic patterns to predict exceptional results of traffic scenarios, figuring out favorable ways to deal with the same.”
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global emergency management market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue as well as sales volume across regions and further, across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers regional production volume and capacity analysis. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Some of the major players operating in the global emergency management market are A Fishtech Group, LLC Company., Alert Technologies Corporation., Alertus Technologies, LLC., Blackhawk Emergency Management Group., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Eccentex., EMSystems, LLC, Esri Inc., Everbridge., GP Strategies Corporation., Honeywell International Inc., IBM, IEM, Inc., Intergraph Corporation Part of Hexagon Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation., MARSH LLC., Mission, Mode Incident Management Systems, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Resolver Inc., Rockwell Collins, SRDC, Tetra Tech, Inc., The Response Group, Veoci / Grey Wall Software, LLC. among others.
By Systems
Emergency/Mass Notification System
Surveillance System
Traffic Management System
Safety Management System
Disaster Recovery & Backup System
Others
By Communication Technology
First Responder Tools
Satellite Phones
Emergency Response Radars
Vehicle-ready Gateways
Others
By Service
Training & Education Services
Consulting Services
Design & Integration Services
Support & Maintenance Services
By Solution
Geospatial Solutions
Disaster Recovery Solutions
Situational Awareness Solutions
By Vertical
BFSI
Public Sector
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation & Logistics
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
New Zealand
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of South Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
