BIGGEST ADVANCEMENT IN CROWDFUNDING MARKET TO ACCESS GLOBAL INDUSTRY PLAYERS LIKE TRONOX, KICKSTARTER, INDIEGOGO, GOFUNDME, FUNDABLE

The Crowdfunding Market is expected to reach +15% CAGR during forecast period 2020-2027. Crowdfunding refers to a collection of funds for any venture or project through various sources like equity and non-equity, the platform for collecting funds can be the internet and other social media. These Crowdfunding platforms help investors to meet entrepreneurs in need of funds for their ventures. The increase in a number of Start-Ups and many new small projects are responsible for the growth of Crowdfunding market for their capital needs. Hence, increasing fund requirement in Real Estate sector is a driving force for Crowdfunding market. In addition, this sector is having a good market share in Crowdfunding market.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Crowdfunding are:

Crowd Cube Capital

Seedrs

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

GoFundMe

Fundable

This report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global Crowdfunding market. The report includes massive data relating to the recent product and technological developments observed in the market, complete with an analysis of the impact of these advancements on the market’s future development. The research report analyzes the global market in a detailed manner by explaining the key aspects of the market that are expected to have a quantifiable influence on its developmental prospects over the forecast period.

The report has been drafted by scrutinizing various global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-pacific, Europe, and India to get a better understanding of the various business framework. The analytical tools such as investment return and feasibility analyses have also been employed in this research to determine the market attractiveness. The research report also analyzes the market hierarchy carrying out a SWOT analysis of the key players operating on the global Crowdfunding market in order to provide an overall picture of the competitive landscape in the industry and assist the participants to come up with market winning strategies to gain an edge over their peers.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-Equity Sources

Equity Sources

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Crowdfunding Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Crowdfunding Market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major Crowdfunding Market players.

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of Crowdfunding are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025.

