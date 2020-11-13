Astounding growth in Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market By Top Key Players Livongo Health, medicsen, Medtronic, PredictBGL, Sensyne Health plc

Inclusion of artificial intelligence in Type 2 Diabetes type is anticipated to aid the global artificial intelligence in diabetes management market at a CAGR of 37.7% over the next eight years

The worries about high pace of type 2 diabetes complexities reveled the therapeutic specialists from St. Marcarius-Alexandria University Hospital to build up an answer which makes diabetic consideration simpler, open and all encompassing in nature. An application named Charlie was the outcome. The application’s calculation helps in computing the insulin type and ideal level for every client. Charlie will in general make the whole procedure progressively proficient and successful in nature, giving them an exact measurement figuring. This computation thusly represents blood glucose levels, way of life information, and prior medicinal services states of a person.

Key players operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market are Livongo Health, medicsen, Medtronic, PredictBGL, Sensyne Health plc., Apple Inc., Diabnext, DreaMed Diabetes, Ltd., Glooko Inc., GlucoMe, Google Inc., Hedia, IBM Corporation, Sweetch, TypeZero Technologies, Inc., Virta Health Corp, Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, XBIRD among others.

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Key Segments:

By Techniques

Cased Based Reasoning

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Artificial Neural Network

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market By Application

Automated Retinal Screening

Clinical Decision Support

Predictive Population Risk Stratification

Patient Self-Management Tools

Others

By Device

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diabetes Management Centers

Research Institutes

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Benelux Union

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Southern Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

