Astonishing Growth in Cyber Security Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast years (2019 – 2027), with Cyber-attacks Gaining Traction as Fastest Growing Type of Crime Across the Globe, Says Absolute Markets Insights

Cyber Security Market is witnessing huge growth of 13.5% CAGR by forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The global cyber security market is swiftly growing as it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep pace with the rising malware attacks and cybercrimes on banking and financial institutions, healthcare organizations and government bodies, amongst several other industries across the world. Revolutionary technologies such as machine learning and big data have offered new capabilities and ease of working in the recent past. However, these technologies are also increasingly causing several industries to become more vulnerable to exploitation and cyber-attacks.

Request a Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=193

The widespread adoption of information technology has compelled industries to increasingly rely on digitized information. Sharing a vast amount of data in external and internal environments as well across the globe have made organizations prey to cybercrimes through different forms of cyber-attack. Cyber-attacks largely result in loss of competitive advantage and cause steep financial damage to organizations.

It is estimated that over the next five years, cybercrime could potentially cost companies US$ 5.2 trillion every year. In the wake of security breaches and high-profile data theft, it is becoming vital for organizations to determine future threats and accordingly redesign their security posture. Cyber security is therefore becoming imperative owing to the increased focus on preventing cybercrime activities which can potentially hamper the momentum and operations of a business. This upward surge in demand for cyber security solutions by organizations across industries is expected to act as a major driver for the cyber security market.

“Payment fraud is growing online and studies claim that data breaches resulting in the theft of sensitive personal information are to blame. Cybercriminals are increasingly using the credentials obtained from these breaches to create new synthetic identities in order to perform cyber-attacks. Measures taken by enterprises to combat such identity theft is propelling the growth of the cyber security market.”

This research study aims at providing the reader with quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global cyber security market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further, across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the prominent players and their regional and global presence and key business strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Inquiry Before Buying This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=193

The primary market participants in cyber security market include Accenture, Alert Logic, Inc., Armor Defense Inc., AT&T, Atos SE, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Capgemini, CenturyLink, DXC Technology Company, GeekTek IT Services Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corp., Kraft Technology Group LLC, LAN Infotech, Online Business Systems, Optiv Security Inc., Orange Business Services, SecureWorks, Inc., Sequoia Cyber Solutions, Symantec Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, TechWerxe, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon and Wipro Limited amongst several others.

Cyber Security Market:

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-based

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Application

Network Security

Application Security

End Point Security

Cloud Security

Others (Mobile Security, Data Security, etc.)

By Solution Type

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Risk and Compliance Management

Encryption Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Firewall

Others (Web Filtering, Intrusion Detection System etc.)

By Service Type

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Vertical

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Government

IT and Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Others (Education, Retail, etc.)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of South Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Request for Customized Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=193

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/

https://plus.google.com/117657938830005040584