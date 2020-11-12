Skyrocketing growth in Freight Forwarding Market Globally to 2027 | Agility, DHL International GmbH., DSV, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Bolloré Logistics, Robinson Worldwide, Inc

Freight forwarding can be defined as the integrated services provided by various logistics and transportation companies wherein these organizations arrange for the safe transportation of cargo from one particular location to another. The services included in this category are packaging, documentation, transportation & warehousing and value-added services.

Report Consultant recently announced its statistical study on Freight Forwarding market to promote and scale up the growth of the industries. The report comes with the analysis of the risk factors which helps in tracking the ups and downs that are an obstacle for the businesses. The report has been made using primary and secondary research methodologies to discover the current and future statistics.

Top Key Players:

Agility Logistics, BDP International, C.H. Robinson, CEVA Logistics, DAMCO, DSV, Expeditors International, Geodis, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kerry Logistics, etc.

Freight Forwarding Market Segment by Application:

Ships

Aircraft

Trucks

Railroads

Freight Forwarding Market Segment by Type:

Packaging

Documentation

Transportation and warehousing

VAS (Value-added services)

The Global Freight Forwarding market is evolving rapidly due to its prominent features such as Top Leading Vendors and Segmentations (Types, Applications, End-Uers). The demand for these products and services is gaining popularity in regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Global Freight Forwarding Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of in the forecast period of 2020-2028. The report contains data from the base year of 2019 and the historic year of 2020. This rise in market value can be attributed to the lower cost associated with availing integrated services instead of availing it individually from different providers.

Freight Forwarding Market forecasts on key dynamics of success, drivers and constraints, market segment and value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlooks, regional or geographic insights, Competitive landscape, and company market share analysis. All data, statistics, and information are backed up through well – established analytical tools including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This comprehensive market research report can bring your business to the next level.

