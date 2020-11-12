Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market 2020-2028 emerging massive growth with Amazon, AmplifyReach, Aristech GmbH, Artificial Solutions, AT&T, Avaamo, Baidu, CandyVoice, Cepstral, CereProc, Clinc, Cognigy, Conversica

Conversational AI is the technology that makes that possible. It allows artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like chatbots to interact with people in a humanlike way. By bridging the gap between human and computer language, it makes communication between the two easy and natural. Voice cloning is a highly desired feature for personalized speech interfaces. We introduce a neural voice cloning system that learns to synthesize a person’s voice.

Key Players:

Acapela Group, Alt Inc., Amazon, AmplifyReach, Aristech GmbH, Artificial Solutions, AT&T, Avaamo, Baidu, CandyVoice, Cepstral, CereProc, Clinc, Cognigy, Conversica, Creative Virtual, Descript Inc., Exceed.ai, exClone, Facebook, FIS, Google, Haptik, IBM, Inbenta, Interactions, iSpeech, Kasisto (KAI), Kata.ai, Kore.ai, LumenVox, Lyrebird, Microsoft, Mindsay, Nuance Communications, Oracle, Pypestream, Quosphere, Rasa, ReadSpeaker (rSpeak), Resemble AI, Rulai, Saarthi.ai, SAP, Smartbox Assistive Technology, Solvvy, SoundHound, VivoTek, VocaliD, Voctro Labs, Voicery

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Conversational AI and Voice Cloning market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Conversational AI and Voice Cloning market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the global growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market Report Segment: by technology

Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Technology

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Automatic Speech Recognition

Computer Vision

Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market Report Segment: service type

Cloud Deployment and Enterprise AI Adoption

Software Platform and Tools

5G Deployment and Edge Computing

Smart Workplace and Service Automation

Public Safety and Governments

Ethical Implications

Social Scam, Theft, and Call Fraud

Augmented Reality and RCS Messaging

Multilingualism

M2M Communications

Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market Report Segment: by applications

Chatbots

Intelligent Voice Assistants (IVA) System

Accessibility/ Messaging Application

Digital Games

Interactive Learning Application

Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The following sections of this versatile report on Conversational AI and Voice Cloning market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Conversational AI and Voice Cloning market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

