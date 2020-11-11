United States Serious Mental Illness Mental Health Apps Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2028- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

United States Serious Mental Illness Mental Health Apps market was valued at US$ 53.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 347.7 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period. The rate of adults experiencing mental disorder in United States are over 46 million, over 18% experience anxiety disorder, serious mental health apps serves these patients proficiently with numerous benefits to the end user. The serious mental illness segment is expected to boost the market as number of patients who are affected with several major disorders like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder are rising at a very high rate. Doctors, therapist and medical professionals are aiding the patients in treating serious mental disorders through video or audio, the health app providers are integrating audio and video features to make interaction of therapist with the consumer very easily. According to a survey over 70% of teenagers are interested in using mobile apps in order to monitor and manage psychiatric problems, this factor boost the growth of serious mental illness mental health apps market.

Moreover there is an increasing introduction of chatbots for psychiatric treatment by the teenagers, also the satisfaction level of chatbots for the treatment is high leading to increased integration of chatbots in the serious mental illness mental health apps. Serious mental illness health apps are also proving fruitful for corporate employees, due to major anxiety and depression employees miss their working hours this increases serious concerns over the productivity of employee, these apps are adopted by the employees in order to treat and overcome serious disorders, improving wellbeing and thereby increasing productivity. The number of people affected with mental illness has increased greatly in the United States, post Covid-19 there is an increase in number of people suffering from serious depression. Apps for serious mental illness are gaining a considerable market in the United States due to many factors also most of the users of these apps are teenagers which prefer use of apps for their treatment. There is an increase in the use of apps to monitor daily health activities and other diseases, mobile apps are becoming popular for treatment of various illnesses and the market will grow considerably in the years to come. The service provided by these apps is at a very low cost making it popular among the masses, also the people they feel comfortable while sharing a problem with an app thus increasing the use of those apps. Serious mental illness is being considered as an important health concern by World Health Organization (WHO), due to this various health related campaigns are undertaken by WHO to create awareness regarding mental health.

Nowadays home healthcare services are preferred by the individuals suffering from various disorders, use of serious mental illness apps has increased as it saves time and cost of the consumer yielding better results. The healthcare model is changing and there is an increasing adoption of patient centric healthcare services, use of apps to treat serious mental illness has risen due to this in recent years. Physicians are recommending these apps to patients in order to provide them with effective and timely care. In some parts mental health is considered as unmentionable, because of this there is a fear amongst the people in treatment of serious mental health issues. According to a survey by World Health Organization (WHO) one out of five has a serious mental health issue and almost two thirds who are affected by it doesn’t seek medical help. Apps for serious mental illnesses are proving to be a boon for a major chunk of people suffering and there is no any compulsion for the user of the app to reveal about their ongoing treatment.

Serious mental illness apps with video and audio call feature are being adopted by many customers in recent times, patient feels to make interaction with the therapist regarding various issues. Thus audio and video call feature is increasing the use of these apps by patients suffering from serious mental illness. Smartphone apps for people suffering from various mental health disorders assists in patient monitoring, diagnosis and patient treatment. In future the clinical data gathered will provide fruitful insights and assists the physicians to treat various disorders.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of United States serious mental illness mental health apps market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies.

Key Findings of the Report:

iOS accounts for the highest market share over the forecast period, the number of iOS users in United States is growing at a rapid rate, the number of users of apps for serious mental illness are using iOS operating systems.

In subscription model monthly segment will dominate the market over the forecast period as people subscribe monthly in order to test the effectiveness of the app.

Because of the combined efforts from World Health Organization (WHO) and government market for serious mental illness apps will flourish in the upcoming years. Various factors which will boost the market growth includes technological advancements in the healthcare sector, rising initiatives towards awareness regarding mental health amongst others.

The major market participants of United States serious mental illness mental health apps market include Affigo.io (ClinTouch), CareClinic (Bipolar), FOCUS, InnerHour, McGraw Systems LLC (bStable), Monsenso (Mindframe), Moodpath, SARDAA, Yottaram, LLC (eMoods), MEDISAFE, CAMH, Sanvello Health and Other Market Participants.

United States Serious Mental Illness Mental Health Apps Market:

By Operating System iOS Android Others

By Subscription Model Monthly Yearly

By Mental Health App Types Serious Mental Illness Apps Mental Disorder Apps Substance-use Disorders Apps Co-occurring disorders Apps Co-existing disorders Others

By Region Northeast Midwest West South



