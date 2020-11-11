Travel Wi-Fi and SIM Card Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2028- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The global travel Wi-Fi and SIM card market was valued at US$ 1031.6 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

The advancement in manufacturing technology is increasing the portability of devices. Travel Wi-Fi adapters require a high degree of portability to ensure a hassle-free travel experience. Travel Wi-Fi adapters and SIM cards that provide international roaming facilities are being preferred by travellers.

An increase in the disposable income in regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific is propelling the travel industry. Singapore, for instance, had a disposable income per capita figure of US$ 29.9 thousand in 2019. The rise in international travellers is pushing the demand for travel Wi-Fi and SIM cards, owing to the increasing demand across individuals’ to constantly stay connected to the internet.

The growth of 5G technology is expected to supplement the growth of global travel Wi-Fi and SIM cards market. 5G travel adapters help in converting 5G signals from the SIM cards to high speed Wi-Fi signals. This will enable the users to browse data at a faster speed on devices, which are otherwise not compatible with 5G SIM cards.

Some of the players operating in the travel Wi-Fi and SIM card market are Belmont Telecom Inc. (OneSimCard), Deutsche Telekom AG, Fonmigo Ltd. (Travelwifi), Keepgo, Matrix Cellular (International) Services Ltd., Orange, Roam Mobility Holdings Inc., SimOptions, Sky UK, SoftBank, Sprint Corporation, Telefónica S.A., Top Connect OÜ (TravelSim) and WorldSIM amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the travel Wi-Fi and SIM card market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across the globe.

