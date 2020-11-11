SOCIAL COMMERCE PLATFORM MARKET BY CURRENT INDUSTRY STATUS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, TOP KEY PLAYERS, AND FORECAST TILL 2027 – A REPORT BY ABSOLUTE MARKETS INSIGHTS

The global social commerce platform market was valued at US$ 1787.54 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

The rise in number of social media users, amidst the growing internet and smartphone penetration, has transformed the conventional shopping habits of individuals and businesses to digital. This inclination towards social media platforms for purchasing and selling products, owing to the growing consumer base, is driving the global social commerce platform market.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has further inflated the number of social media shoppers amidst the lockdowns imposed by governments to curb the spread of pandemic.

Social media platforms dominated the global social commerce platform market in 2018 owing to the growing investment and entry of new market players.

As the consumers worldwide are demanding convenient shopping experience with easy access from mobile devices, app based platforms are anticipated to witness high demand in future years.

North America held the highest market share in global social commerce platform market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of social commerce in the region.

Some of the players operating in the social commerce platform market are Alibaba.com, Etsy, Inc., Facebook Marketplace, Groupon, Inc., IQIYI, LivingSocial, LLC, Meesho Inc., Mojujie, Paytm, Pinterest, Qwiqq, ShopSocially, Tencent Inc. (WeChat), Threads Styling Ltd., Tumblr, Inc., Verizon (Yahoo!), WEIBO and Xiaohongshu amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of social commerce platform market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

