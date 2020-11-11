Smart Hospital Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The global smart hospital market was valued at US$ 19962.1 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 21.33% over the forecast period.

Global smart hospital market is witnessing high growth due to advancements in cloud technology which facilitates a connected network of hospitals, doctors and patients for better care delivery. Cloud technology enables patients to avail treatments remotely, and the doctors can access the medical history of patients through electronic health records (EHR), picture archiving and communications system (PACS), and other cloud-based platforms.

COVID-19 pandemic has created high demand for telemedicine services and robotic solutions to treat active patients, thus fueling the growth of smart hospital market.

Multiple applications of healthcare related hardware segment such as cleaning, testing, performing surgeries, etc., is driving its share in the smart hospital market

The need to integrate and access highly dispersed medical data of patients is creating demand for EHR systems.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast years due to the growing number of hospitals in the region, coupled with government initiatives to encourage adoption of IT systems.

Some of the players operating in the smart hospital market are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Archer Software, Axonize, Cassia Networks, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Comarch SA, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Google LLC, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Medtronic, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP SE, Siemens Healthineers, STANLEY Healthcare, Thales Group, amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of smart hospital market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

