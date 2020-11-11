Recipe Apps Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The global recipe apps market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 16% over the next eight years.

The rapid pace of globalization is connecting people from across borders, thus, making them more intrigued in various cultures especially cuisines. This attraction towards various cultures is encouraging people to use recipe apps for exploring different cuisines.

Recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of recipe apps market as people are restraining themselves from dining at restaurants to avoid infection.

Inclination of new age tech savvy populations towards digital technologies to perform daily activities is driving the share of grocery list offering due to elimination of manual hassle.

The increasing number of food bloggers, who adopt this profession for lucrative income, is driving their share in global recipe app market

North America held the highest market share in global recipe apps market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the period of next eight years owing to the rise in adoption across hospitality industry to cater flourishing tourism in the region. The major platforms used are iOS and Andriod.

Some of the players operating in the recipe apps market are AISLE AHEAD Inc. (BigOven), Allrecipes.com, BuzzFeed’s (Tasty), Cookpad Inc., Cookmate, Epicurious, FORKS OVER KNIVES, LLC, Glo Bakery Corporation (Oh She Glows), Immediate Media Company Limited (BBC Good Food), Kitchen Stories, Le Creuset South Africa, SAMSUNG (Whisk), SIDE CHEF, Weber-Stephen Products (HK) Ltd. and Yummly amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of recipe apps market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

