Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The global point of care (POC) diagnostic devices market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% over the forecast period.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=640

Healthcare facilities are becoming more consumer-centric by deploying convenient diagnostic solutions for rapid care delivery. This trend is driving the demand for POC diagnostic devices which provide results in real time enabling medical professionals to make faster and better decisions. It also reduces multiple visits of patients for various tests and treatments.

COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated adoption of POC diagnostic devices. Hospitals in the U.K are testing SAMBA II Platform for performing molecular POC testing for detecting coronavirus infection.

The growing number of infections such as HIV, dengue, malaria and others prevailing worldwide are driving demand of infectious disease testing products.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=640

The high speeds, lower costs, ease in operation and optimal sensitivity and accuracy of the molecular diagnostic format is driving its share in global point of care (POC) diagnostic devices market.

North America held the highest market share in global point of care (POC) diagnostic devices market in 2018. The region is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the period of next eight years owing to the rise in sick population of the low and middle income countries of the region coupled with the government initiatives to promote rapid POC diagnostic devices.

Some of the players operating in the concerned market are Abbott Point of Care Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, DIADAMA MEDICAL SL, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Nova Biomedical, Siemens Healthcare Limited and Sysmex Corporation amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of point of care (POC) diagnostic devices market. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424