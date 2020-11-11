Online Voting Software Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The global online voting software market was valued at US$ 243.28 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% over the forecast period.

Online voting software is being adopted by governments, businesses and other entities to enable offsite voters and absentees to cast their vote, thus increasing the throughput of elections. Hence, the high voter turnout of these innovative solutions from Scytl Secure Electronic Voting, S.A, ElectionBuddy, Inc. and others are driving the global online voting software market.

COVID-19 pandemic is creating demand for online voting software owing to its social distancing and contactless operation

The growing adoption of online voting software in political elections across the globe are propelling share of government end users.

Dedicated offerings to cater the number of elections held in large enterprises is driving their share in global online voting software market.

North America held the highest market share in global online voting software market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the period of next eight years owing to the legislative transformations which are creating lucrative growth opportunities in government as well as corporate sectors.

Some of the players operating in the online voting software market are BALLOTEER, eBallot, Election Runner, ElectionBuddy, Inc., ezVote, Insightrix Research Services, JustIssues Pty Ltd., Meridia Interactive Solution, NVOTES, OpaVote, PollGateway, POLYAS International GmbH, Right2Vote, SCYTL, Scytl Secure Electronic Voting, S.A, Smartmatic, Voting Solutions Pty Ltd. and YesElections amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of online voting software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

