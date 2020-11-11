Online Dating Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Global online dating market was valued at US$ 3056.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 11.08% over the forecast period.

The market participants are trying to expand the consumer pool by providing options for the LGBTQ+ community as well. Tinder, for instance, has started providing same-sex matching, and also allows individuals to identify themselves with a gender of their choice. Furthermore, when the users are traveling to a country where LGBTQ+ relations are considered to be illegal, an alert will be sent out to the user to warn them of the same. Currently, around 69 countries prohibit same-sex relationships.

Flexible subscription plans are being promoted by the dating apps. This is immensely useful when a user is traveling to an unknown location and needs to boost the profile to expand their reach. Bumble, for instance, provides a daily/weekly/monthly boost option to the users. In India, Bumble Boost is available for US$ 0.68 per day. Furthermore, the applications are also providing a feature to find more friends in case the user is interested in socializing, apart from dating, driving the growth of online dating market.

Some of the players operating in the online dating market are Badoo, Bumble, CoffeeMeetsBagel, eHarmony, Inc., Facebook, Friendfinder California Inc., HAPPN, HER, Inner Circle, LAVALIFE LTD., Lovestruck, Luxy, Magic Lab, Match Group, LLC, MillionaireMatch.com, OkCupid, Parship GmbH, Plentyoffish Media ULC, Tastebuds Media Ltd., Telegraph Media Group Limited, Tinder Inc. and Zoosk amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of online dating market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

