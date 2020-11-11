North America small scale LNG (SSLNG) market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027-A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

North America small scale LNG (SSLNG) market was valued at US$ 531.10 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=663

Rise in Investment by major players to increase their operational efficiency is contributing towards the market growth. For instance, in September 2018, Honeywell announced the acquisition of Ortloff Engineers, Ltd., a private company dealing with specialized technologies, aiding in secured gas processing thereby, enabling them to acquire long term supply contracts.

Surge in exports and re-exports across countries like U.S. and Canada is influencing the growth of the market. For instance, The U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, passed a bill to optimize small-scale LNG exports by reducing regulatory wait times. This is influencing the rise in exports across the country thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

S. accounted for highest share in the North America small scale LNG (SSLNG) market in 2018. This growth is attributed to the stringent government regulations regarding emissions in the marine sector. For instance, MARPOL has set the emission limit of marine as 0.5% in 2020. This is increasing the adoption of LNG across the marine sector, thereby influencing the growth of small-scale LNG (SSLNG) market.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=663

Some of the major players operating in the North America small scale LNG (SSLNG) market are Avenir LNG MS Ltd, Baker Hughes, a GE Company LLC, Excelerate Energy L.P., Honeywell International Inc, Linde, New Fortress Energy, NUBLU, PLUM ENERGY, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Stabilis Energy, and Wärtsilä amongst others

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of North America small scale LNG (SSLNG) market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major country across North America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/North-America-Small-Scale-LNG-SSLNG-Market-2019-2027-663

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424