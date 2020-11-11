Middle East & North Africa Canned Tuna Market was estimated to be US$ 4708.7 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6,624.5 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.4 % over the Forecast Period

The travel limitations due to the ongoing lockdowns have affected the supply chain across various industry verticals. The food and beverages sector has also been affected due to these limitations in travel. This has led to greater adoption rates for packaged and canned food products across the vegetarian and non-vegetarian forms. Increasing awareness regarding packaged meat and seafood along with advancements in the food supply chain has been influential towards the rise of the canned tuna market across the Middle East and North Africa

The consumption of seafood for the taste profile and the nutritional benefits has been growing across consumers. The canned tuna provided in the market holds significant amount of omega-3, which is a vital component for good heart health. Also, the products are observed to be abundant in lean fat, which helps in creation of products with up to 90% less fat as compared to traditional seafood products. This has led to a growth in fish production on a global scale. In addition to traditional distribution channels, market participants have been exporting their products to newer markets in order to reach a wider audience. These initiatives have been fruitful in the growth of the canned tuna market in the Middle East and North Africa region. Owing to the taste requirements of the consumers in food products across the countries, market participants have provided flavored and unflavored product options under their portfolio. Unflavored products are more focused to be integrated into newer recipes or when consumers want to utilize the product solely as a protein in their recipe. Flavored canned tuna is helpful for users who want to add to the existing taste profile of their dish or want to create a new taste profile thorough the use of the canned tuna. It is observed that flavored products are observed on a greater scale as compared to unflavored products from consumers in the Middle East and North African region.

As a result of the aforementioned factors, species such as Albacore, Skipjack and Yellowfin among others are used for packaging in cans and delivered to customers across various countries. Every species of the tuna fish has their distinctive characteristics in terms of taste, nutrition, and flavoring capabilities. This helps companies to design specific product forms using these species. Skipjack and Yellowfin tuna are renowned for their characteristic taste and presence of various nutritional parameters. These factors have helped in the development of numerous products based on these species from various market participants. Also, similar traits are observed in canned tuna made using Albacore. This has led to steady growth in adoption for canned tuna through the consumers present across the countries in Middle East and North Africa. In addition to flavors that are being added into the tuna, there is also an abundance of oils that are mixed with canned tuna to improve the taste profile of the base product as well as for any recipes made using these products. Olive oil is observed to be a major accompaniment in the product base along with canned tuna owing to healthy nature of the oil which is coupled with the nutritional benefits of the tuna. These factors play a vital role in the demand for canned tuna across the market. Furthermore, market participants have also been providing canned tuna with sunflower oil, water and vegetable oil among others, in order to enhance the taste profile and the nutritional characteristics of the product. This allows users to choose from a wide variety of products, thereby enhancing the demand for canned tuna in the market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Middle East & North Africa canned tuna market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across Middle East and North Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of sales channel, the indirect channel of sales is expected to be favored by market participants on a greater scale in the recent years. Market participants have been observed to have significantly lower physical presence in the region which makes direct distribution of their products more difficult. As a result, companies are collaborating with distribution partners that can help them with indirect distribution of market offerings across the countries in the region. These initiatives are expected to be adopted over the forecast period.

Flavoured segment has the highest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period. The same segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the next eight years. Different flavors and approval by FDA and EPA is anticipated to aid the canned tuna market in the future years.

According to type, ready to cook based products are expected to hold significant share in the revenue generated from the market. Major factors for this include the growing use of ready to cook products in newer recipes along with recipes which have newer takes on traditional recipes along with more control offered to the user on the food product for cooking as compared to ready to eat products.

Depending on the countries across the region, Egypt is observed to be the major market for canned tuna. Increasing adoption of tuna in the everyday food products across the country along with improved awareness regarding nutritional benefits of the products is helping the usage trends for the market offerings in the country. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is expected to witness the highest share over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the Middle East and North Africa canned tuna market are al alali., Altnara Finshing & Fish Canning Co., Bolton Group (Rio Mare), California Garden Products Inc., Century Pacific Food Inc. (Century Tuna), Del Monte Arabia, Golden Grains Foodstuff Trading LLC, Goody, Hayati Group CO., LTD., Legador International DMCC, and Thai Union Group PCL. amongst others.

