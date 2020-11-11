INFRARED LENS (IR LENS) MARKET BY CURRENT INDUSTRY STATUS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, TOP KEY PLAYERS, AND FORECAST TILL 2027 – A REPORT BY ABSOLUTE MARKETS INSIGHTS

The global infrared lens (IR lens) market was valued at US$ 3,69.62 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

The global infrared lens (IR lens) market manufacturers are investing towards enhancing their product offerings by providing customized lenses. Edmund Optics Inc., for instance, offers a range of singlet lenses, achromatic lenses, aspheric lenses, amongst others, which can be coated or uncoated.

As a result of the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, infrared systems are being increasingly deployed across public and private facilities for detecting differences in body temperatures. Major hubs like airports, bus stations, metro stations, etc., are being targeted by the public authorities for installing IR-based detection systems. InfraTec, for instance, provides thermographic solutions and precision IR lenses that can detect the elevation in body temperature in individuals.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the maximum share in the global infrared lens (IR lens) market in 2018. This is attributed to the presence of prominent players in the region, coupled with the growing applications of IR lenses in the automotive sector.

Some of the players operating in the infrared lens (IR lens) market are Edmund Optics Inc., FLIRSystems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, Jos. Schneider OptischeWerke GmbH, Knight Optical Ltd., KUNMING VISION INFRARED TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Lenstech Technology, LightPath Technologies, Novotech, Inc., OphirOptronics Solutions LTD., Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt Ltd., Opto Engineering , Shanghai Optics, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, TAMRON Co.,Ltd., Thorlabs, Inc. , Umicore, amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of infrared lens (IR Lens) market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across the globe.

