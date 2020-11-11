Industrial Hemp Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

In terms of revenue, industrial hemp market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 30% over the forecast period.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=657

Hemp based composites, nano-materials, fibers, fuels and other materials are witnessing high demand as industries incline towards greener solutions amidst growing environmental awareness. As the industrial hemp is a renewable natural resource, researchers are exploring its feasibility in novel applications for achieving sustainability, thus, fuelling the growth of global industrial hemp market.

Industrial hemp is being used to manufacture face masks, drugs and other medical products to cater healthcare requirements of people in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Oil is used in treatment of epilepsy, anxiety, insomnia and many other medical conditions which contributes towards its high share.

The use of hemp based greener materials for body and fuels for propulsion is driving the share of automotive applications.

North America held the highest market share in global industrial hemp market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the legislative transformations and entry of new market players.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=657

Some of the players operating in the industrial hemp market are BAFA Neu GmbH, Canah International, Cavac, Colorado Hemp Works, LLC, Dun Agro Hemp Group, Ecofibre, GenCanna Global USA, Inc., Hemp Inc. (Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC), Hemp Oil Canada, Hemp Production Services, Hempco, Hempflax, HempFlax Group B.V.K, HemPoland, Konoplex LLC, MH medical hemp, Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd. and South Hemp Tecno amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of industrial hemp market. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Industrial-Hemp-Market-2019-2027-657

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424